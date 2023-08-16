×
Read Next: Angelina Jolie Means Business in Sharp Black Pumps
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Jennifer Lopez Gets Sporty in Colorful Air Jordan 1 Low Sneakers

Jennifer Lopez, Air Jordan, Air Jordan 1 Low, sneakers, womens sneakers, black sneakers, white sneakers, flat sneakers, athletic sneakers, multicolor sneakers, Dolce & Gabbana, tote bag, leggings, black leggings, workout, exercise, athleisure, Beverly Hills
TODAY -- Pictured: Jennifer Lopez on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 -- (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)
TODAY -- Pictured: Hoda Kotb and Jennifer Lopez on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 -- (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 03: Jennifer Lopez visits Sadelle's on May 03, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)
Jennifer Lopez, Live with Kelly and Mark, Pumps, New York, Leopard Print
View Gallery
View Gallery15 Images
Share

Jennifer Lopez gave her latest athleisure look a bold punch this week.

While leaving the Maybourne Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Wednesday, Lopez laced into a set of low-top sneakers. Her Air Jordan 1 Low style featured a round-toed silhouette in paneled black and white leather, complete with black rubber soles.

Jennifer Lopez, Air Jordan, Air Jordan 1 Low, sneakers, womens sneakers, black sneakers, white sneakers, flat sneakers, athletic sneakers, multicolor sneakers, Dolce & Gabbana, tote bag, leggings, black leggings, workout, exercise, athleisure, Beverly Hills
Jennifer Lopez leaves the Maybourne Hotel in Beverly Hills on Aug. 16, 2023.
Thecelebrityfinder/MEGA

For added pops of color, the set — which is sold out online, but available on resale platforms including eBay for $250 — featured bright red Swoosh logos on each side, as well as vibrant orange lining and green and blue counter panels.

Jennifer Lopez, Air Jordan, Air Jordan 1 Low, sneakers, womens sneakers, black sneakers, white sneakers, flat sneakers, athletic sneakers, multicolor sneakers, Dolce & Gabbana, tote bag, leggings, black leggings, workout, exercise, athleisure, Beverly Hills
A closer look at Lopez’s sneakers.Thecelebrityfinder/MEGA

The style added a bright burst of color to the “All I Have” singer’s attire: a white T-shirt printed with a Rumi quote, layered atop a set of slim-fitting black leggings. Lopez’s sporty bottoms provided a versatile base for her outfit, similar to neutral pairs released year-round from brands like Set Active, Alo Yoga and JOJA.

Lopez sleekly elevated her ensemble with a wide orange-banded watch, delicate gold heart pendant necklace and black sunglasses — as well as a multicolored, multi-printed Dolce & Gabbana tote bag for a coordinating pop of color.

Jennifer Lopez, Air Jordan, Air Jordan 1 Low, sneakers, womens sneakers, black sneakers, white sneakers, flat sneakers, athletic sneakers, multicolor sneakers, Dolce & Gabbana, tote bag, leggings, black leggings, workout, exercise, athleisure, Beverly Hills
Jennifer Lopez leaves the Maybourne Hotel in Beverly Hills on Aug. 16, 2023.
Thecelebrityfinder/MEGA

For footwear, Lopez regularly wears strappy sandals and platform pumps by Femme LA, Christian Louboutin and more top brands on the red carpet. When off-duty, the “World of Dance” judge pairs her looks with chunky sneakers by Slick Woods x The Kooples and René Caovilla — plus top athletic brands Reebok, Adidas and Nike.

Related:

Most Comfortable Sneakers for Women

Best Women’s Walking Shoes

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Aaron wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.

TODAY -- Pictured: Lucy Paez and Jennifer Lopez on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 -- (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)
All of Jennifer Lopez’s Stylish Looks for ‘The Mother’ Promo Tour
View Gallery15 Images
Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Shopping With FN
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Jennifer Lopez Gets Sporty in Colorful Air Jordan 1 Sneakers
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad