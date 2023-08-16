Jennifer Lopez Gets Sporty in Colorful Air Jordan 1 Low Sneakers

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jennifer Lopez gave her latest athleisure look a bold punch this week.
While leaving the Maybourne Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Wednesday, Lopez laced into a set of low-top sneakers. Her Air Jordan 1 Low style featured a round-toed silhouette in paneled black and white leather, complete with black rubber soles.
For added pops of color, the set — which is sold out online, but available on resale platforms including eBay for $250 — featured bright red Swoosh logos on each side, as well as vibrant orange lining and green and blue counter panels.
The style added a bright burst of color to the “All I Have” singer’s attire: a white T-shirt printed with a Rumi quote, layered atop a set of slim-fitting black leggings. Lopez’s sporty bottoms provided a versatile base for her outfit, similar to neutral pairs released year-round from brands like Set Active, Alo Yoga and JOJA.
Lopez sleekly elevated her ensemble with a wide orange-banded watch, delicate gold heart pendant necklace and black sunglasses — as well as a multicolored, multi-printed Dolce & Gabbana tote bag for a coordinating pop of color.
For footwear, Lopez regularly wears strappy sandals and platform pumps by Femme LA, Christian Louboutin and more top brands on the red carpet. When off-duty, the “World of Dance” judge pairs her looks with chunky sneakers by Slick Woods x The Kooples and René Caovilla — plus top athletic brands Reebok, Adidas and Nike.
Aaron Royce is the Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Aaron wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.
