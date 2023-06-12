Jennifer Lawrence Gives Sheer Dior Dress a Dramatic Twist With Opera Gloves & Pointy Pumps at ‘No Hard Feelings’ London Premiere

Jennifer Lawrence brought the sartorial drama to the London premiere of her new film “No Hard Feelings” Monday night.

Wearing custom Dior, she showed off a variation of an elegant black silk embellished look that debuted on the runway at the fashion house’s fall 2023 collection. The full-length sleeveless gown featured a sheer bodice with a high neck and floral appliques scattered throughout.

Jennifer Lawrence wears custom Dior to the UK premiere of her new film “No Hard Feelings” on June 12, 2023. Getty Images

Lawrence styled the maxi dress with a bustier bra underneath, a skinny black belt cinched at the waist and black leather gloves that hit just below the elbow.

The Oscar-winning actress, who has worked with Dior for years, finished off her glamorous ensemble with pointy-toed black suede pumps and diamond jewelry by renowned designer Anita Ko, including some eye-catching ear bling.

Jennifer Lawrence attends the “No Hard Feelings” premiere on Monday, June 12, 2023. Getty Images

When it comes to pumps, she has been seen in styles from brands including Manolo Blahnik, Gianvito Rossi, Jimmy Choo and Bottega Veneta. She’s also been known to step out in heels from Versace, Dior, Alaia, Christian Louboutin and Aquazzura.

A closer look at Jennifer Lawrence wearing pointy black pumps. Getty Images

In recent years, the “Hunger Games” star has garnered a reputation for her “quiet luxury” aesthetic. She’s often spotted out and about in minimalist flats and sandals from The Row, with the Olsen-twin-led brand being one of her go-to favorites. Lawrence is also a fan of styles from Jacquemus, Simon Miller, Hermes and Gia Borghini.

In terms of sneakers, her off-duty looks have included timeless styles like Nike Air Force 1s, Converse low-tops and Adidas Gazelles.

PHOTOS: Flip through the gallery to discover more of Jennifer Lawrence’s most stylish moments to date.