Jennifer Lawrence Gets Casual in Black Pointed-Toe Pumps in NYC

Jennifer Lawrence was photographed walking around in New York today, serving casual style.

On her feet, the “No Hard Feelings” star stepped out in a pair of black leather pointed-toe pumps, a classic closet staple. The footwear was crafted out of black patent leather, hence the glossy finish, along with angular knife-like pointed toes and a sturdy walkable finish.

Jennifer Lawrence in New York on Aug. 23, 2023. Robert O’Neil / SplashNews.com

The set was finished off with thin 3 to 4-inch stiletto heels, giving Lawrence a conservative boost in height. Black pointed-toe pumps are a staple in many top stars’ closets because of their versatile nature. The shoe can bring an air of sophistication to any ensemble, dressing up everything from denim to dresses.

A closer look at Jennifer Lawrence’s shoes. Robert O’Neil / SplashNews.com

Keeping it casual, Lawrence wore a plain black tank top layered underneath a light blue oversized button-down top, making for a breezy addition to her ensemble. On the bottom, the thespian sported high-waisted dark blue pleated trousers featuring wide legs that also imparted a casual appearance.

Jennifer Lawrence in New York on Aug. 23, 2023. Robert O’Neil / SplashNews.com

Rounding out her look, the “Don’t Look Up” star sported an olive green tote shoulder bag made from durable structural leather. Additionally, the award-winning performer donned large black sunglasses with rectangular frames worn with a variety of shiny silver jewelry including a diamond-encrusted necklace. Lawrence’s lengthy locks were parted simply to one side, framing her face.

Lawrence often makes sharp shoe statements, preferring styles that are classic and versatile. When on the red carpet, the “Hunger Games” star frequently wears pumps, sandals and wedged heels from brands including Gianvito Rossi, Gia Borghini and The Attico.

Her off-duty style also includes strappy sandals and mules from The Row, Bottega Venets and Simon Miller. When casually dressing, however, Lawrence regularly wears Ugg boots and go-to slides from Oofos, Manolo Blahnik and Pierre Hardy, as well as sneakers by Reebok, Nike and Dior.

