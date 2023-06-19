×
Jennifer Lawrence Sparks in Shimmery Tulle Pants and Criss Cross Louboutin Sandals Arriving at a TV Studio in New York City

Jennifer Lawrence, Simon Miller, New York, wedges, green wedges, vegan wedges, thong wedges, thong sandals, bodycon dress
Jennifer Lawrence strolls through New York City on Sept. 8, 2022.
Photo by Gotham/GC Images
Jennifer Lawrence gave an otherwise office-ready look a dreamy twist in sparkling tulle as she walked to the Bravo Studios today in New york City.

The Hunger Games star who is currently in the middle of the promotion tour of her new movie “No Hard Feelings” arrived at the tv studios wearing a sheer pair of tulle pants covered in sparkly appliqués combined with a double breasted blazer featuring a gold-tone front button, fitted waist, and slightly pointed shoulder line. 

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 19: Jennifer Lawrence is seen in SoHo on June 19, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 19: Jennifer Lawrence is seen in SoHo on June 19, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)GC Images

When it came to accessories, Lawrence kept it sleek with a pair of large sunglasses and a Dior black leather bag, as per usual. Since the actor became a spokesperson for the brand back in 2012 it is rare to catch her in pubic with an outfit that doesn’t include an item or accessory from the French brand.

As per footwear, the Academy Award winner paired the trousers with Louboutin’s Nicol is Back sandals in black. The $775 style features a criss crossed satin upper, a 3.3 inches covered pedestal heel, an open toe and the brand’s signature red leather outsole.

Her stylist, Jamie Mizrahi, who also works with entertainment big names like Riley Keough, Adele, and Nicole Richie, shared some images of the wardrobe and shoes for Lawrence’s press tour that allowed a more detailed peak to this Louboutin mules she wore today and also last week for the movie premiere in Madrid, Spain.

When it comes to the red carpet, Lawrence almost always favors Dior, but when it comes to more casual appearances or magazine shots, her stylist makes sure to include a roster of other just as glamourous brands like Alaïa, and sober but fashion forward choices like The Row. Regarding footwear, for this tour we’ll be seeing the star in stunning pieces, mostly in black, from brands like Manolo Blahnik, Loewe, and Celine.

