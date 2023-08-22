×
Read Next: Heidi Klum Pops in White Stiletto Sandals in Los Angeles for ‘America’s Got Talent’
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Jennifer Lawrence Slips Into Black Leather Sandals for Day Out With Husband Cooke Maroney in NYC

Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney, sandals, vest, New York.
jennifer lawrence, pregnant, red carpet style, don't look up, premiere
Jennifer Lawrence arrives at Dior fashion show in Paris on september 24th 2019. 24 Sep 2019 Pictured: Jennifer Lawrence. Photo credit: KCS Presse / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA512387_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 04: 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. 04 Mar 2018 Pictured: Jennifer Lawrence. Photo credit: IPA/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA179168_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA - JUNE 04: Los Angeles Premiere Of 20th Century Fox's 'Dark Phoenix' held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on June 4, 2019 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States. 04 Jun 2019 Pictured: Jennifer Lawrence. Photo credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA437149_008.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
View Gallery
View Gallery13 Images
Share

Jennifer Lawrence and her husband, Cooke Maroney, were spotted taking a stroll around Central Park in New York City this Tuesday, while clad in casual clothes.

Lawrence sported a pair of chunky black sandals, giving her feet a chance to breathe. The “No Hard Feelings” star’s neutral footwear was crafted of plush shiny black patent leather featuring a gathered textural aspect.

Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney, sandals, vest, New York.
Jennifer Lawrence and husband Cooke Maroney were spotted in New York on Aug. 22, 2023.WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

The footwear was comprised of a thick and sturdy strap-heavy construction that sat across the tops of the thespian’s feet and around her heels, securing the shoes in place. Sandals are a staple of many celebrities’ wardrobes, especially once the weather warms up.

Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney, sandals, vest, New York.
A closer look at Jennifer Lawrence’s shoes.WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

Keeping it casual, the “Silver Linings Playbook” actress was outfitted in a plain white vest featuring button closures and faux pockets. The sleeveless top was accompanied by flowy wide-legged black trousers that sat low on her hips.

Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney, sandals, vest, New York.
Jennifer Lawrence and husband Cooke Maroney were spotted in New York on Aug. 22, 2023.WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

Accessorizing her look, Lawrence sported an olive green tote bag made from structural leather. Additionally, the award-winning performer styled large black sunglasses with rectangular frames worn with a shiny diamond necklace. Lawrence’s lengthy tresses were parted in a severe side part that worked to frame her features.

Lawrence often makes sharp shoe statements, preferring styles that are classic and versatile. When on the red carpet, the “Hunger Games” star frequently wears pumps, sandals and wedged heels from brands including Gianvito Rossi, Gia Borghini and The Attico.

Her off-duty style also includes strappy sandals and mules from The Row, Bottega Venets and Simon Miller. When casually dressing, however, Lawrence regularly wears Ugg boots and go-to slides from Oofos, Manolo Blahnik and Pierre Hardy, as well as sneakers by Reebok, Nike and Dior.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

Related:

Best Platform Sandals

Cute Summer Sandals

Gabrielle Union at The 2022 Gotham Awards held at Cipriani Wall Street on November 28, 2022 in New York City.
Gotham Awards 2022 Celebrity Red Carpet Arrivals
View Gallery14 Images
Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Jennifer Lawrence Slips Into Black Leather Sandals for Day Out in NYC
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad