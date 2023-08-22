Jennifer Lawrence Slips Into Black Leather Sandals for Day Out With Husband Cooke Maroney in NYC

Jennifer Lawrence and her husband, Cooke Maroney, were spotted taking a stroll around Central Park in New York City this Tuesday, while clad in casual clothes.

Lawrence sported a pair of chunky black sandals, giving her feet a chance to breathe. The “No Hard Feelings” star’s neutral footwear was crafted of plush shiny black patent leather featuring a gathered textural aspect.

Jennifer Lawrence and husband Cooke Maroney were spotted in New York on Aug. 22, 2023. WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

The footwear was comprised of a thick and sturdy strap-heavy construction that sat across the tops of the thespian’s feet and around her heels, securing the shoes in place. Sandals are a staple of many celebrities’ wardrobes, especially once the weather warms up.

A closer look at Jennifer Lawrence’s shoes. WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

Keeping it casual, the “Silver Linings Playbook” actress was outfitted in a plain white vest featuring button closures and faux pockets. The sleeveless top was accompanied by flowy wide-legged black trousers that sat low on her hips.

Jennifer Lawrence and husband Cooke Maroney were spotted in New York on Aug. 22, 2023. WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

Accessorizing her look, Lawrence sported an olive green tote bag made from structural leather. Additionally, the award-winning performer styled large black sunglasses with rectangular frames worn with a shiny diamond necklace. Lawrence’s lengthy tresses were parted in a severe side part that worked to frame her features.

Lawrence often makes sharp shoe statements, preferring styles that are classic and versatile. When on the red carpet, the “Hunger Games” star frequently wears pumps, sandals and wedged heels from brands including Gianvito Rossi, Gia Borghini and The Attico.

Her off-duty style also includes strappy sandals and mules from The Row, Bottega Venets and Simon Miller. When casually dressing, however, Lawrence regularly wears Ugg boots and go-to slides from Oofos, Manolo Blahnik and Pierre Hardy, as well as sneakers by Reebok, Nike and Dior.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

Related:

Best Platform Sandals

Cute Summer Sandals