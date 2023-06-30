×
Jennifer Lawrence Wears a Little Black Dress With Mule Sandals for Dior Commercial in New York
Jennifer Lawrence Wears a Little Black Dress With Mule Sandals for Dior Commercial in New York

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 29: Jennifer Lawrence is seen filming a commercial on the Upper West Side on June 29, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)
jennifer lawrence, pregnant, red carpet style, don't look up, premiere
Jennifer Lawrence arrives at Dior fashion show in Paris on september 24th 2019. 24 Sep 2019 Pictured: Jennifer Lawrence. Photo credit: KCS Presse / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA512387_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 04: 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. 04 Mar 2018 Pictured: Jennifer Lawrence. Photo credit: IPA/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA179168_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA - JUNE 04: Los Angeles Premiere Of 20th Century Fox's 'Dark Phoenix' held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on June 4, 2019 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States. 04 Jun 2019 Pictured: Jennifer Lawrence. Photo credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA437149_008.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Jennifer Lawrence was seen out and about in New York City yesterday, donning an all-black ensemble while filming a Dior commercial.

She wore a tailored black minidress featuring pronounced shoulder details and a fashionable hemline that added an extra touch of flair to her ensemble. The structured silhouette exuded sophistication, while the bold design elements added a unique and fashion-forward twist to the classic black dress.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 29: Jennifer Lawrence is seen filming a commercial on the Upper West Side on June 29, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)
Jennifer Lawrence is seen filming a commercial on the Upper West Side on June 29, 2023 in New York City.Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)

When it came to footwear, the actress wore leather mule sandals featuring a 3.75-inch exaggerated pedestal stiletto heel, open toe, slide style, leather lining and leather outsole. The mule sandal has experienced a significant resurgence in popularity. 

This versatile footwear style, characterized by an open back and usually a single strap across the front, has made a comeback in recent years. It offers a chic and effortless aesthetic, combining comfort with fashion-forward design. Mule sandals can be found in various materials, heel heights and embellishments, catering to different style preferences. With its versatility and ease of wear, the mule sandal has become a staple in many fashion-conscious wardrobes.

Lawrence’s shoe style is characterized by comfort and versatility. She is frequently seen wearing a variety of footwear, ranging from stylish sneakers and ankle boots to classic pumps and strappy sandals. Lawrence values practicality without compromising on style, often choosing shoes that can easily transition from casual to formal occasions. Her shoe collection includes both statement pieces and timeless classics, allowing her to effortlessly complete her outfits with the perfect footwear.

Her style philosophy is often described as effortless and chic. She tends to favor clean lines, minimalistic designs, and classic silhouettes. Lawrence is known for her ability to effortlessly mix high fashion with a laid-back vibe. She often opts for versatile pieces that can be dressed up or down. Her fashion choices reflect a sense of confidence and individuality, showcasing her personal style that is both modern and timeless.

Jennifer Lawrence attends the premiere of "Red Sparrow" at Alice Tully Hall, in New York NY Premiere of "Red Sparrow", New York, USA - 26 Feb 2018
View Gallery13 Images
Jennifer Lawrence Wears a Little Black Dress With Mule Sandals
