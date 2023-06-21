Jennifer Lawrence Serves Greek Goddess Glamour in Silk Dior Dress & Heels at ‘No Hard Feelings’ Premiere

×
Jennifer Lawrence attended the New York premiere of “No Hard Feelings” on Tuesday night, wearing a Dior dress.

Lawrence, who has been a brand ambassador for the French luxury house since 2012, was clad in a white sleeveless silk floor-length dress that was cinched with a belt. The bodice of Lawrence’s gown was asymmetrical while the silhouette was slightly oversized and Grecian-inspired.

The gown was worn in tandem with lots of high-shine gold jewelry including a thick diamond-encrusted bracelet and thick mid-sized hoops, also speckled with diamonds. Rounding out her ensemble, the “Don’t Look Up” actress stacked on a few gold rings and wore her lengthy blond tresses in a dramatic side part that slightly eclipsed her features.

Although her footwear was not visible, thanks to the floor-sweeping hem of her gown, Lawrence elevated her look with a pair of heels.

Lawrence often makes sharp shoe statements, preferring styles that are classic and versatile. When on the red carpet, the “Hunger Games” star frequently wears pumps, sandals and wedged heels from brands including Gianvito Rossi, Gia Borghini and The Attico.

Her off-duty style also includes strappy sandals and mules from The Row, Bottega Venets and Simon Miller. When casually dressing, however, Lawrence regularly wears Ugg boots and go-to slides from Oofos, Manolo Blahnik and Pierre Hardy, as well as sneakers by Reebok, Nike and Dior.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

