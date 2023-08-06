Jennifer Hudson Soars in Platform Heels for ‘Real Simple’s September Issue

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Jennifer Hudson took center stage for Real Simple‘s Sept. 2023 issue.

As shared on the lifestyle magazine’s Instagram page, Hudson posed for Chrisean Rose’s lens on the cover in a jewel-toned outfit. The EGOT-winning star’s attire, styled by Elizabeth Stewart, featured Diane von Furstenberg’s $189 (was $378) Fila sweater, complete with a wrapped silhouette in hues of deep blue and bright pink — all punctuated with modern black stripes. Tucked into a set of dark purple trousers, Hudson’s look was simple complete with a gleaming set of Ninon drop earrings.

When it came to footwear, Hudson slipped on a set of black platform heels to finish her cover outfit. The “Dreamgirls” actress’ set featured smooth closed toes, set atop thick leather platform soles for a sharp height boost. Thought the pair couldn’t be fully seen beneath her trouser hems, Hudson’s style likely featured a heeled base totaling over 4 inches in height — given both trending platform styles on the market and similar silhouettes she’s worn over the years.

Other imagery from Hudson’s accompanying editorial featured the star in multiple colorful outfits. One of the “Jennifer Hudson Show” host’s looks included a bright red dress with bright pink trim, paired with gold and purple gemstone drop earrings from Ninon. Her additional ensembles featured a hot pink cardigan dress with leather over-the-knee boots, as well as the same aforementioned red dress with rounded hot pink post earrings.

In her accompanying interview — conducted prior to the current SAG-AFTRA strike — Hudson discussed a range of topics with editor-in-chief Lauren Iannotti, including self-care, parenting her young son, David, and understanding self-confidence.

“It’s all about the passion and the love for what you do,” Hudson tells Iannotti. “Everybody’s got a story. No matter who you are, what you’ve done, where you’re from, I’m interested. And if ain’t nobody else cheering you on, Jennifer Hudson is. That’s what I want the world to know.”

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Royce wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.