×
Read Next: Stephanie Linnartz On Becoming Under Armour’s First Woman CEO
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Jennifer Garner Means Business in White-Hot Suit & Black Pumps at ‘Party Down’ Season 3 Screening

jennifer garner, white blazer, party down season 3 screening, red carpet
Jennifer Garner attends a screening event of "Party Down" Season 3 in Hollywood on June 03, 2023.
Getty Images
Share

Jennifer Garner turned an effortlessly stylish spring-into-summer look at a screening of “Party Down” season 3 in Hollywood, Calif., on Saturday.

The actress hit the event’s pink carpet in a white blazer, featuring a single black button paired with a white T-shirt underneath and white tapered trousers, which were cinched at the waist with a sleek black leather belt.

Jennifer Garner attends STARZ's "Party Down" Season 3 FYC Screening Event at Hollywood Athletic Club on June 03, 2023, white suit, black pumps
Jennifer Garner attends the “Party Down” screening event at Hollywood Athletic Club on June 3, 2023, in Hollywood, Calif.Getty Images

Adding to the monochromatic white color palette with hits of contrasting black, she slipped into a pair of pointy black leather pumps.

The sophisticated style featured a square vamp complemented by a subtly square toe with a slight, angled heel.

black pumps, pointy black pumps, jennifer garner shoe style, jennifer garner, jennifer garner black pumps, heels
Jennifer Garner wears black leather pointed pumps.Getty Images

The “13 Going on 30” star has been wearing white quite a bit lately. Last month, she wore a white off-the-shoulder Alexander McQueen frock to host a charity event and in April, she sported an embellished strapless dress embellished with silver to the premiere of her new show “The Last Thing He Told Me.”

Garner rounded out her chic outfit with a smattering of simple jewelry comprised of hoop earrings and an assortment of necklaces and bracelets.

jennifer garner white suit, jennifer garner red carpet style, white suit, black pumps, white blazer, white trousers
Jennifer Garner wears a white look with black pumps to a screening of “Party Down” season 3 in Hollywood, Calif.Getty Images

Garner’s latest project, “The Last Thing He Told Me,” premiered on Apple TV+ in April. Based on a best-selling thriller mystery novel of the same name, the series follows Garner as the titular character Hannah as she tries to build a relationship with her teenage stepdaughter, Bailey, in an effort to discover the truth behind why her husband has disappeared.

When it comes to shoes, Garner’s go-to styles range from timeless pumps for fancier occasions to comfortable styles for day-to-day. She often wears athletic sneakers for school pickups or running, favoring brands like Brooks and Nike. You’ll also find Brunello Cucinelli oxfords, Chloé sandals and sneakers from Gucci, Prada and Isabel Marant in her rotation.

Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Jennifer Garner Dons Suit With Black Pumps at 'Party Down' Screening
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

Bills Ink New Stadium Naming Rights Deal With Highmark
Bills Ink New Stadium Naming Rights Deal With Highmark
Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago on Curating the ‘Sex and the City’ Experience and Costuming Season Two of ‘And Just Like That’
wwd
Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago on Curating the ‘Sex and the City’ Experience and Costuming Season Two of ‘And Just Like That’
9 Best Shampoos at Target To Treat Every Type of Hair, from Oily to Frizzy — Starting at $2
9 Best Shampoos at Target To Treat Every Type of Hair, from Oily to Frizzy — Starting at $2
White Mountain Expands into Hot Footwear Category
.cls-1{fill:#231f20;}.cls-2{fill:#ed1c24;fill-rule:evenodd;}
White Mountain Expands into Hot Footwear Category
PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad