Jennifer Garner Means Business in White-Hot Suit & Black Pumps at ‘Party Down’ Season 3 Screening

Jennifer Garner turned an effortlessly stylish spring-into-summer look at a screening of “Party Down” season 3 in Hollywood, Calif., on Saturday.

The actress hit the event’s pink carpet in a white blazer, featuring a single black button paired with a white T-shirt underneath and white tapered trousers, which were cinched at the waist with a sleek black leather belt.

Jennifer Garner attends the “Party Down” screening event at Hollywood Athletic Club on June 3, 2023, in Hollywood, Calif. Getty Images

Adding to the monochromatic white color palette with hits of contrasting black, she slipped into a pair of pointy black leather pumps.

The sophisticated style featured a square vamp complemented by a subtly square toe with a slight, angled heel.

Jennifer Garner wears black leather pointed pumps. Getty Images

The “13 Going on 30” star has been wearing white quite a bit lately. Last month, she wore a white off-the-shoulder Alexander McQueen frock to host a charity event and in April, she sported an embellished strapless dress embellished with silver to the premiere of her new show “The Last Thing He Told Me.”

Garner rounded out her chic outfit with a smattering of simple jewelry comprised of hoop earrings and an assortment of necklaces and bracelets.

Jennifer Garner wears a white look with black pumps to a screening of “Party Down” season 3 in Hollywood, Calif. Getty Images

Garner’s latest project, “The Last Thing He Told Me,” premiered on Apple TV+ in April. Based on a best-selling thriller mystery novel of the same name, the series follows Garner as the titular character Hannah as she tries to build a relationship with her teenage stepdaughter, Bailey, in an effort to discover the truth behind why her husband has disappeared.

When it comes to shoes, Garner’s go-to styles range from timeless pumps for fancier occasions to comfortable styles for day-to-day. She often wears athletic sneakers for school pickups or running, favoring brands like Brooks and Nike. You’ll also find Brunello Cucinelli oxfords, Chloé sandals and sneakers from Gucci, Prada and Isabel Marant in her rotation.