Jennifer Aniston Takes Over Ulta Beauty Salon With Hair Care Brand LolaVie in Wedge Sandals and Classic Denim

Jennifer Aniston took over Ulta Beauty’s salons with her hair care brand, LolaVie. In a video posted on her Instagram on Aug. 27, the “Just Go with It” actress snuck into the beauty brand’s salons, accompanied by her friend and hairstylist Chris McMillan, with a handful of her products.

Aniston tiptoed around, putting products at every hair wash station. The cheeky video was accompanied by a caption that read, “We’re taking over! Starting today, everyone visiting any @ultabeauty salon will be treated to the full LolaVie experience.” The aforementioned takeover is taking place till Sept. 16.

Letting her feet breathe, Aniston stepped out into a pair of neutral wedge open-toe sandals. Although they were hidden under the wide hem of her trousers, the “Friends” star’s sandals were comprised of thin sturdy straps that sat overtop her feet, securing the shoes in place. The shoe style can be best likened to espadrilles.

Transitioning from the straps were open toes, offering a breathable touch, and elevated wedge heels that gradually rose higher towards the heel of each shoe, offering the thespian a substantial boost. As we slowly transition into fall, sandal heels are becoming a staple item in many celebrities’ closets, Aniston’s included.

Aniston was outfitted in a plain black cropped tee, accompanied by classic high-waisted dark-wash denim featuring a flared hem. Dressing up her look, the producer donned a variety of gold jewelry including chain necklaces.

Aniston is renowned for her “everywoman” style which includes neutral separates, classic denim and sleek dresses from brands like Proenza Schouler, Vince and Prada. The “Cake” actress’ red carpet footwear is similarly re-wearable, often including strappy Jimmy Choo, Christian Louboutin and Saint Laurent sandals. She’s also been spotted in ankle boots, wedges and oxfords from brands like Clergerie, Chloe and Armani over the years.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

