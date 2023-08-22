Jennifer Aniston Works Up a Sweat in Black Athletic Sneakers and Sporty Set for Pvolve

Jennifer Aniston starred in Pvolve’s latest advertisement. The “Friends” actress was the star of a short clip posted to the exercise equipment company’s Instagram today that saw Aniston working up a sweat while using their gear.

The post was accompanied by a caption that read, “We’re redefining strength. Strength that is all-encompassing, empowering, and enduring. The kind that builds a mind-body connection with physical and mental benefits… no matter where you’re at within your fitness journey. A strength that sets you free.”

Workout ready, Aniston laced up a pair of black athletic sneakers. The sporty pair featured a slightly chunky silhouette and was comprised of flexible and breathable matt mesh uppers and aerodynamic almond-shaped toes. The footwear also featured coordinating sleek black lace-up closures that secured the style to Aniston’s feet. From running quick errands or hitting the gym, an athletic sneaker’s versatile nature lends itself well to every situation under the sun.

On the outfit front, the “Just Go with It” star was clad in a cozy black workout set made of stretchy and breathable material. The set included a three-strap style sports bra and matching high-waisted leggings.

Aniston’s relationship with Pvolve began in 2021 after she experienced burnout and needed a better balance between her work life and her time at the gym all the while battling with a back injury. After trying it out for herself, she joined the company in 2023.

Aniston is renowned for her “everywoman” style which includes neutral separates, classic denim and sleek dresses from brands like Proenza Schouler, Vince and Prada. The “Cake” actress’ red carpet footwear is similarly re-wearable, often including strappy Jimmy Choo, Christian Louboutin and Saint Laurent sandals. She’s also been spotted in ankle boots, wedges and oxfords from brands like Clergerie, Chloe and Armani over the years.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

