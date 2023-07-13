Jenna Lyons Blooms in Floral Oscar de la Renta Cape and Baby Blue Heels at ‘The Real Housewives of New York’ Premiere

Jenna Lyons went full floral at the “The Real Housewives of New York City” Season 14 premiere at the Rainbow Room in New York City.

Lyons, the newest addition to the “RHONY” family, donned a pink Hydrangea embroidered cape coat courtesy of Oscar De La Renta. According to the fashion house, “This work of art boasts the house’s signature love of florals. Defined by a voluminous body and accents of tulle, this statement overlayer is sure to leave a lasting impression.”

Ubah Hassan, Sai De Silva, Erin Lichy, Brynn Whitfield, Jessel Taank, and Jenna Lyons attend Bravo’s “The Real Housewives Of New York City” Season 14 Premiere at The Rainbow Room on July 12, 2023, in New York City.

Offsetting the ultra-feminine vibes, the 55-year-old businesswoman paired the eye-catching cape with baggy boyfriend jeans. As for accessories, Lyons kept it relatively simple. The former J. Crew Creative Director wore layered gold and diamond necklaces, along with dainty gold hoop earrings.

Lyons, the first openly gay member of the “Real Housewives” franchise, also wore her signature thick frames. On the makeup front, Lyons donned a picture-perfect complexion, complete with rosy pink cheeks and a glossy light pink lip.

Jenna Lyons attends Bravo’s “The Real Housewives Of New York City” Season 14 Premiere at The Rainbow Room on July 12, 2023, in New York City.

As for shoes, Lyons wore baby blue pumps with a pointy silhouette. Although the heels were hidden due to the hem of her pants, the style likely featured stiletto heels of at least 3 inches.

As seen in the Season 14 trailer of “RHONY,” this fashionista’s shoe wardrobe is nothing short of impressive. Lyons’ expansive shoe collection features high-end labels like Gucci, Nicholas Kirkwood and Prada, along with brands at more accessible price points, like Adidas, Nike and Converse.

Jenna Lyons, recently appointed as a new cast member of Bravo’s “Real Housewives of New York City,” was notably a designer, creative director and president for J.Crew from 1990 to 2017. Previously, Lyons also launched her own reality show “Stylish with Jenna Lyons,” as well as beauty company LoveSeen, in 2020.