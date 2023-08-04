×
Jenna Dewan Shines in White-Hot Sneakers at Taylor Swift’s Concert Pre-Party in Los Angeles With Floral Set From For Love & Lemons

SoFi and PEOPLE host Jenna Dewan at their Taylor Swift pre-concert party at The Shay on August 03, 2023 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for SoFi)
Jenna Dewan Jenna Dewan out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 15 Jan 2020 Wearing Rachel Pally
Jenna DewanJenna Dewan out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 06 Jan 2020
Jenna Dewan Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee out and about, New York, USA - 23 Oct 2019 Wearing Monique Lhuillier
Jenna Dewan and daughter Everly TatumJenna Dewan out and about in Los Angeles, USA - 15 May 2019
Jenna Dewan joined SoFi and People at their Taylor Swift pre-concert party at The Shay on Thursday in Los Angeles.

She opted for a casual vibe with white sneakers. White sneakers have been a popular trend for decades, and their popularity shows no signs of waning. They have evolved from being purely functional shoes to being fashion statements. Today, white sneakers are a must-have in any wardrobe, and they can be dressed up or down.

SoFi and PEOPLE host Jenna Dewan at their Taylor Swift pre-concert party at The Shay on August 03, 2023 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for SoFi)
The actress blossomed in a vibrant set from For Love & Lemons. The skirt featured a high-rise, A-line silhouette design, floral-embroidered applique throughout, all set upon a sheer mesh overlay highlighted by a scalloped hemline. The cropped, fitted design was made complete with the sweetheart neckline and a strappy back. 

Jenna Dewan sneakers, celebrities in sneakers, at their Taylor Swift pre-concert party at The Shay on August 03, 2023 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for SoFi)
Jenna Dewan’s style evolution has been a journey of sophistication and versatility. In her earlier years, she often embraced a casual and effortlessly chic aesthetic, favoring bohemian-inspired dresses and relaxed denim ensembles. As time progressed, the “Step Up” star’s style evolved to embrace more refined and tailored looks, showcasing her ability to transition from red carpet glamour to everyday elegance. Her wardrobe began to feature sleek silhouettes, bold patterns, and a fusion of classic and contemporary elements from brands like Tibi and Self-Portrait.

SoFi and PEOPLE host Allison Holker, Vanessa Lachey, Ashley Tisdale, Jenna Dewan and Jennie Garth at their Taylor Swift pre-concert party at The Shay on August 03, 2023 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for SoFi)
As for Dewan’s footwear philosophy, it has undergone a transformation that parallels her overall fashion journey. During her earlier days, she often opted for comfortable yet stylish choices, such as flats, ankle boots, and wedges, which complemented her relaxed and approachable style. As she embraced a more polished image, her footwear choices gravitated towards stilettos, pointed-toe pumps, and statement heels, accentuating her sophisticated outfits. Additionally, Jenna’s shoe collection began to incorporate designer pieces and trendy styles from names like Stuart Weitzman and Malone Souliers, showcasing her ability to experiment with various looks.

Jenna Dewan’s Chicest Street Style Moments Over the Years
