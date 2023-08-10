×
Jenna Dewan Slips On Glossy Jimmy Choo Pumps for Neostrata’s Skincare Event

Jenna Dewan was sleekly dressed to host an event for skincare brand Neostrata in New York City.

On Tuesday, the “Step Up” actress took her Instagram followers inside the “OG of Acids” event, revealing the chic, yet playful shoes she chose. For the occasion, Dewan wore a pair of glossy black patent leather heels from Jimmy Choo — the brand’s $750 “Love” pumps, a pointed-toe style with 4-inch stiletto heels.

The slick heels, which were finished with goldtone “JC” emblems adorning each counter. Aside from Dewan’s classic black hue, the style is also available in a summery, pink suede iteration — which also fits into the current “Barbiecore” fashion movement.

The set also added a business-worthy finish to Dewan’s outfit for the occasion: a steel blue cropped bralette top and a matching mini skirt, each featuring whimsical 3D flower appliques. Letting her outfit do all the talking, Dewan went the minimalist route and opted for no jewelry. She styled her hair in loose waves and showed off a subtle smokey eye to finish her look.

After the Neostrata event, the “Witches of East End” actress posed for a mirror selfie on Instagram Storie in an entirely different outfit. The multihyphenate layered an acid-washed light blue denim jacket over a black maxi dress, swapping her pointed pumps for pair of trendy, flat-soled Adidas Samba sneakers in white leather.

Some of Dewan’s other favorite shoe brands include Stuart Weitzman, Sophia Webster, Andrea Wazen, Giuseppe Zanotti and Staud. She’s also been seen in classic Nike Air Force 1s, Golden Goose sneakers, Birkenstock sandals and Zara slides.

Gisele Bündchen Stars in Jimmy Choo’s Summer 2023 Campaign
