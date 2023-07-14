×
Novak Djokovic’s Wife Jelena Suits Up in Gucci Plaid Blazer & Heels at Wimbledon 2023

Jelena Djokovic looks on ahead of the Men's Semi Final Match between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Jannik Sinner of Italy during day twelve of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 14, 2023 in London, England.
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 04: Catherine, Princess of Wales attends day two of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 04, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 04: Catherine, Princess of Wales attends day two of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 04, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 04: Catherine, Princess of Wales and Roger Federer court side on day two of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 04, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 09: Sienna Miller attends day seven of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 09, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images)
Novak Djokovi’s wife Jelena looked polished as she supported her husband during the semi-final match against Jannik Sinner at Wimbledon 2023 in London today.

The CEO of the Novak Djokovic Foundation wore a cream ribbed scoop-neck top, which she layered with a fitted gray Gucci plaid blazer that featured pink pinstripes and gold buttons. She paired the jacket with blue high-waisted jeans.

Jelena Djokovic at Wimbledon 2023.Julian Finney/Getty Images

Jelena accessorized the look with a gold pendant chain, a pair of earrings and an assortment of rings and bracelets. She also added a pair of cat eye sunglasses and a brown Louis Vuitton monogram pouch.

Unfortunately, the Serbian humanitarian’s footwear was hidden from view. She most likely completed the look by slipping into a pair of pumps to elevate her look. For public events, she tends to gravitate toward pointed-toe heels or flat sandals or mules. 

Jelena Djokovic at Wimbledon 2023.Julian Finney/Getty Images

The last time we saw Jelena was on the ninth day of the championships wearing a floral dress as she watched from the stands. This year, she has embraced summery chic style at every match so far. In the past few weeks, Jelena has been seen in pieces like a pink sweetheart mini dress and high-waisted trousers, and an open cardigan sweater. 

The 2023 Wimbledon Championships began on June 26 and will conclude on July 16. They are held at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club in London. This year’s championships have seen matchups of fierce competitors, including Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, Aryna Sabalenka, Madison Keys, Taylor Fritz and Karolína Muchová among others.

kate middleton, best dressed wimbledon, wimbledon 2023, wimbledon, best dressed
The Best Dressed at Wimbledon 2023
View Gallery28 Images
More from Footwear News
