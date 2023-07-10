×
Novak Djokovic’s Wife Jelena Has a Barbie Moment in Pink Sweetheart Minidress and Heels at Wimbledon 2023

Jelena Djokovic attends day eight of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10, 2023 in London, England.
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 04: Catherine, Princess of Wales attends day two of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 04, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 04: Catherine, Princess of Wales attends day two of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 04, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 04: Catherine, Princess of Wales and Roger Federer court side on day two of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 04, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 09: Sienna Miller attends day seven of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 09, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images)
Jelena Djokovic made a chic appearance at Wimbledon 2023 while supporting her husband, tennis player Novak Djokovic, during Day Eight of the annual championship in London. Jelena was joined by celebrities like Cara Delevingne, Sienna Miller and more.

The entrepreneur’s look could have perfectly been one of the ones that walked down the pink carpet last night at “Barbie’s” global premiere in Los Angeles. Jelena watched the match from the stands wearing a soft pink and white striped dress that featured short off-the-shoulder puff sleeves and a heart-shaped neckline finished with white buttons on the front.

Jelena Djokovic at Wimbledon 2023. 
Jelena Djokovic at Wimbledon 2023. Getty Images

Jelena accompanied the summery dress with a creamy blazer she took off while watching the game. As she usually does, she went all in with the accessories completing her look with cat eye sunglasses, stud earrings, several bracelets, a necklace matching her earrings, and a watch to the outfit. She topped it off with a creamy Dior bag. The $6,500 model is the medium Lady Dior Bag in “Latte Cannage Lambskin.”

While her shoes were not visible, according to her latest Wimbledon looks, it is very likely Djokovic combined her pink dress matching the rest of the accessories in a creamy off-white shade. When it comes to silhouette, pointed pumps are her go-to for most public events, but in the past, she’s also been seen in flat sandals and mules.

Novak Djokovic, Jelena Djokovic, Wimbledon, Wimbledon Championships Dinner, red carpet, London, pink dress, minidress, puff sleeve dress, white mules, quilted mules, slip-on mules, heeled mules, Chanel, handbag, quilted bag
Novak and Jelena Djokovic attend Wimbledon 2022.Karwai Tang/WireImage

The 2023 Wimbledon Championships began on June 26 and will conclude on July 16. The event is an annual tennis competition that gathers stars like the British royal family, and Hollywood stars like Jessica Alba, Jon Bon Jovi and Heidi Klum every year.

kate middleton, best dressed wimbledon, wimbledon 2023, wimbledon, best dressed
The Best Dressed at Wimbledon 2023
View Gallery28 Images
