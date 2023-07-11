Novak Djokovic’s Wife Jelena Blooms in Floral Minidress at Wimbledon 2023

Jelena Djokovic attended Day Nine of Wimbledon 2023 in London today. The Serbian humanitarian recently celebrated her husband Novak Djokovic’s men’s singles win at the tournament.

Jelena was outfitted in the perfect summer ensemble consisting of a long sleeve minidress in a deep blue featuring a whimsical floral pattern. The dress, designed by Danish brand Du Milde, featured a sweetheart neckline with a flared and gathered skirt that offered the garment movement.

Jelena Djokovic attends Wimbledon 2023 in London. WireImage

Overtop her dress, Jelena wore a structural wool pastel yellow blazer that acted as a playful element in the global CEO of the Novak Djokovic Foundation’s look a playful pop of color.

Further diversifying her look, Jelena toted a brown and black leather Louis Vuitton clutch featuring monogrammed detailing on the front worn with an array of silver and gold jewelry and cat eye sunglasses with iridescent lenses.

Jelena Djokovic attends Wimbledon 2023 in London. WireImage

Although they weren’t visible, it’s likely Jelena laced up a pair of casual sneakers for her day in the stands based on her past Wimbledon looks.

The 2023 Wimbledon Championships began on June 26 and will conclude on July 16. They are held at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club in London. This year’s championships have seen matchups of fierce competitors including Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, Aryna Sabalenka, Madison Keys, Taylor Fritz and Karolína Muchová among others.

