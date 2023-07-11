×
Novak Djokovic’s Wife Jelena Blooms in Floral Minidress at Wimbledon 2023

Jelena Djokovic, Wimbledon, tennis, blazer, floral, dress, sneakers.
venus williams, wimbledon party, june 20, 2014, gold heels
June 22, 2015, Lily James, ralph lauren, white dress, shirt dress, gold metallic heels, platform heels, gold platform sandals, ankle-strap pumps, strappy pumps, Ralph Lauren Collection Jean Gold Sandals, wimbledon summer cocktail party
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 22: Kitty Spencer attends the Vogue and Ralph Lauren Wimbledon party at The Orangery on June 22, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)
Katie Boulter, Wimbledon, London, red carpet, sandals, black sandals, strappy sandals, heeled sandals
Jelena Djokovic attended Day Nine of Wimbledon 2023 in London today. The Serbian humanitarian recently celebrated her husband Novak Djokovic’s men’s singles win at the tournament.

Jelena was outfitted in the perfect summer ensemble consisting of a long sleeve minidress in a deep blue featuring a whimsical floral pattern. The dress, designed by Danish brand Du Milde, featured a sweetheart neckline with a flared and gathered skirt that offered the garment movement.

Jelena Djokovic, Wimbledon, tennis, blazer, floral, dress, sneakers.
Jelena Djokovic attends Wimbledon 2023 in London.WireImage

Overtop her dress, Jelena wore a structural wool pastel yellow blazer that acted as a playful element in the global CEO of the Novak Djokovic Foundation’s look a playful pop of color.

Further diversifying her look, Jelena toted a brown and black leather Louis Vuitton clutch featuring monogrammed detailing on the front worn with an array of silver and gold jewelry and cat eye sunglasses with iridescent lenses.

Jelena Djokovic, Wimbledon, tennis, blazer, floral, dress, sneakers.
Jelena Djokovic attends Wimbledon 2023 in London.WireImage

Although they weren’t visible, it’s likely Jelena laced up a pair of casual sneakers for her day in the stands based on her past Wimbledon looks.

The 2023 Wimbledon Championships began on June 26 and will conclude on July 16. They are held at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club in London. This year’s championships have seen matchups of fierce competitors including  Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, Aryna Sabalenka, Madison Keys, Taylor Fritz and Karolína Muchová among others.

PHOTOS: See what other celebrities have worn while attending Wimbledon over the years.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

Novak Djokovic's Wife Jelena Blooms in Floral Minidress at Wimbledon
