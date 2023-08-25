Novak Djokovic’s Wife Jelena Means Business in Dior Slingback Pumps for ‘The Wisdom of Trauma’ Screening

Jelena Djokovic sported a sharp look for a media screening of “The Wisdom of Trauma” on Thursday. As CEO of the Novak Djokovic Foundation, she organized several screenings throughout Serbia of the documentary film, which explores the reasoning behind why Western society is facing an increased number of mental disorders and chronic illnesses.

The philanthropist slipped into a pair of Dior pumps. The pointed-toe heels are composed of a canvas upper and a white ribbon slingback strap embroidered with the phrase ‘J’Adior’ and embellished with a flat bow. The pumps brought height to the look with a stiletto heel that was about 4 inches tall.

Djokovic paired the designer heels with a light blue button-down shirt with the sleeves folded up to elbow length. She tucked the top into a beige pencil skirt.

Dior’s J’adior slingback pumps Dior

The humanitarian accessorized with a gold pendant chain, a pair of sparkling studs, a watch with a nude leather strap and an assortment of rings and bracelets. She styled her light brown hair into soft waves which complimented her minimal makeup that featured a glossy nude pink lip.

Earlier this week, Djokovic took to Instagram while watching her husband’s latest tennis match. She posted a behind-the-scenes look at her hectic work schedule wearing a pair of jeweled thong sandals.

This year, the philanthropist embraced summery chic style while attending every one of her husband’s matches at the Wimbledon Championships. In the past couple of months, Jelena has been seen in pieces like a pink sweetheart mini dress and high-waisted trousers, and an open cardigan sweater. For public events, she tends to gravitate toward pointed-toe heels or flat sandals or mules.

Jelena founded the organization back in 2007 with her husband and tennis star Novak Djokovic with the intention of transforming the world by investing in early childhood development.