Jelena Djokovic Supports Husband Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon 2023 in Head-to-Toe White

Jelena Djokovic hit Wimbledon in a breezy summer look. The wife of tennis champ Novak Djokovic cheered on her husband at day three of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships on Wednesday.

For the event, she wore a crisp look perfect for summer. Djokovic donned a white scoop-neck T-shirt paired with high-waisted trousers in the same bright color. The wide-leg pants and top blended seamlessly together.

Djokovic attends day three of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships on July 5 in London. Karwai Tang/WireImage

Over her top, Djokovic added a white sweater. Her open cardigan sweater featured three-quarter-length sleeves and a long hemline. The textured sweater was made up of soft cotton-like material with cream-colored rope piecing it together. Djokovic added large sunglasses, stud earrings, bracelets and a watch to the outfit. She also wore layered necklaces.

While her shoes were not visible, Djokovic could have added to the monochromatic feel of the outfit with white sneakers. Or, she could have styled brown sandals, tying in the cream in her sweater. She could have dressed it up with pointed pumps, too. In the past, Djokovic has worn each of these types of shoes.

Novak and Jelena Djokovic attend the Wimbledon Champions Dinner at Wimbledon in London on July 10, 2022. Karwai Tang/WireImage

The 2023 Wimbledon Championships began on June 26 and will conclude on July 16. They are held at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club in London. On Wednesday, Novak Djokovic beat Jordan Thompson 6-3 7-6 (7-4) 7-5 in the second round of the tournament to claim his 350th win in a Grand Slam match.

