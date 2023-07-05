×
Read Next: Nike Is Angling for a Comeback in Running. Here’s How It Plans to Regain Momentum.
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Jelena Djokovic Supports Husband Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon 2023 in Head-to-Toe White

jelena djokovic, novak djokovic, wimbledon, 2023, championships, tennis, white sweater, trousers
venus williams, wimbledon party, june 20, 2014, gold heels
June 22, 2015, Lily James, ralph lauren, white dress, shirt dress, gold metallic heels, platform heels, gold platform sandals, ankle-strap pumps, strappy pumps, Ralph Lauren Collection Jean Gold Sandals, wimbledon summer cocktail party
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 22: Kitty Spencer attends the Vogue and Ralph Lauren Wimbledon party at The Orangery on June 22, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)
Katie Boulter, Wimbledon, London, red carpet, sandals, black sandals, strappy sandals, heeled sandals
View Gallery
View Gallery20 Images
Share

Jelena Djokovic hit Wimbledon in a breezy summer look. The wife of tennis champ Novak Djokovic cheered on her husband at day three of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships on Wednesday.

For the event, she wore a crisp look perfect for summer. Djokovic donned a white scoop-neck T-shirt paired with high-waisted trousers in the same bright color. The wide-leg pants and top blended seamlessly together.

jelena djokovic, novak djokovic, wimbledon, 2023, championships, tennis, white sweater, trousers
Djokovic attends day three of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships on July 5 in London.Karwai Tang/WireImage

Over her top, Djokovic added a white sweater. Her open cardigan sweater featured three-quarter-length sleeves and a long hemline. The textured sweater was made up of soft cotton-like material with cream-colored rope piecing it together. Djokovic added large sunglasses, stud earrings, bracelets and a watch to the outfit. She also wore layered necklaces.

While her shoes were not visible, Djokovic could have added to the monochromatic feel of the outfit with white sneakers. Or, she could have styled brown sandals, tying in the cream in her sweater. She could have dressed it up with pointed pumps, too. In the past, Djokovic has worn each of these types of shoes.

Novak Djokovic, Jelena Djokovic, Wimbledon, Wimbledon Championships Dinner, red carpet, London, pink dress, minidress, puff sleeve dress, white mules, quilted mules, slip-on mules, heeled mules, Chanel, handbag, quilted bag
Novak and Jelena Djokovic attend the Wimbledon Champions Dinner at Wimbledon in London on July 10, 2022.Karwai Tang/WireImage

The 2023 Wimbledon Championships began on June 26 and will conclude on July 16. They are held at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club in London. On Wednesday, Novak Djokovic beat Jordan Thompson 6-3 7-6 (7-4) 7-5 in the second round of the tournament to claim his 350th win in a Grand Slam match.

About the Author:

Tara Larson is the editorial assistant for Footwear News. She mainly covers topics from celebrity style to new footwear launches and collaborations. She also serves as the assistant to editorial director Michael Atmore. Prior to joining Footwear News, she worked for Esquire and Traditional Home.

Related:

Most comfortable women’s shoes
Best shoes for ankle support

Novak Djokovic, Rolex Paris Masters
Novak Djokovic’s On-Court Looks Through The Years
View Gallery10 Images
Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Jelena Djokovic Supports Husband Novak Djokovic in White at Wimbledon
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad