Jay Shetty Pops in White Leather Sneakers on Streamy Awards 2023 Red Carpet

Jay Shetty took versatile footwear to the red carpet for the 2023 Streamy Awards.

On Sunday, Shetty arrived to the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles for the occasion — where he’s nominated for the Creator of the Year trophy, as well as Podcast for his “On Purpose with Jay Shetty” podcast — in a set of white sneakers. The life coach’s chunky lace-up style featured rounded toes and paneled uppers, all crafted from smooth leather.

Jay Shetty attends the 2023 Streamy Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Aug. 27, 2023. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Faintly exaggerated rubber soles finished Shetty’s monochrome style with a relaxed base for the event. His footwear also cleanly complemented his outfit, which consisted of a purple collared coach jacket with white striped knit trim and two-toned embroidery atop a classic white T-shirt. The author’s attire was finished with dark red trousers, noticeably featuring a painted figure on their left leg for a tonal artisanal statement.

Similar sneakers like Shetty’s are a top trend in the men’s footwear market this spring, favored for their retro roots and day-to-night versatility. Pairs are regularly released from a variety of brands, as seen in new collections from labels including Common Projects, Hugo Boss and Naked Wolfe. They’re also popular among stars as well, with styles recently worn by David Beckham, Tom Brady and Jay-Z.

A closer look at Shetty’s sneakers. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

The Streamy Awards celebrate the top digital social media talents, agencies and brands across various platforms. This year’s ceremony is hosted by MatPat of Game Theorists, with nominees including Charli D’Amelio, Shay Mitchell, Alix Earle and Pink Pantheress.

