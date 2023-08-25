×
Read Next: Becky G Performs on ‘Today’ Show in White Sneakers and Lace Dion Lee Set
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By providing your information, you agree to our Terms of Use and our Privacy Policy. We use vendors that may also process your information to help provide our services. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Jason Momoa Gets Grungy in Combat Boots and Striped Pants at Maui Fundraiser Event

Jason Momoa, stripes, combat boots.
The Clash - Paul SimononThe Clash in concert, Mont de Marsan 2nd Punk Festival, France - 05 Aug 1977
Fashions - Punk Rock Rockers - 1978 - Pop Festival . Reading Fashions - Punk Rock Rockers - 1978 - Pop Festival . Reading
Malcolm Mclaren Manager Of The Sex Pistols Manager Died 08/04/2010 After A Battle With Cancer. He Is Seen Here At Heathrow Airport Before Flying To New York. Malcolm Mclaren Manager Of The Sex Pistols Manager Died 08/04/2010 After A Battle With Cancer. He Is Seen Here At Heathrow Airport Before Flying To New York.
Punk with a mohican and a beard, wearing a kilt and Doctor MartensPunk Fashion, London, Britain - 1983
View Gallery
View Gallery26 Images
Share

Jason Momoa attended a special fundraiser event during Night Market at The Bungalow at the Fairmont Miramar Hotel in Santa Monica yesterday. Fellow actor Eva Longoria was also in attendance at the occasion, which was organized to aid those affected by the devastating wildfires in Maui.

On the footwear front, the “Aquaman” star stepped out in a pair of all-black suede combat boots with a chunky silhouette sat atop thick rubber soles and short stacked block heels. The set also featured contrasting yellow stitching, sleek lace-up detailing and gold zipper hardware that offered the shoes a utilitarian feel. Combat boots, of all kinds, are well-loved by many celebrities, including Momoa.

Jason Momoa, stripes, combat boots.
Jason Momoa attends a special Maui fundraiser event at Night Market at The Bungalow at the Fairmont Miramar Hotel on Aug. 24, 2023, in Santa Monica, Calif.Getty Images

The rugged and effortlessly fashionable shoe style has been spotted on top stars including Pedro Pascal, Lizzo, Nina Dobrev, Lil Nas X, Timothee Chalamet, Ming Lee Simmons and North West among many others. Combat boots are very versatile, complimenting just about every silhouette.

Jason Momoa, stripes, combat boots.
A closer look at Jason Momoa’s shoes.Getty Images

For the occasion, the “Conan the Barbarian” actor donned a structural zip-up jacket worn overtop a black and gray graphic tee. On the bottom, the thespian made waves in baggy white and black horizontally striped trousers, opting for a major style statement.

Jason Momoa, stripes, combat boots.
Jason Momoa attends a special Maui fundraiser event at Night Market at The Bungalow at the Fairmont Miramar Hotel on Aug. 24, 2023, in Santa Monica, Calif.Getty Images

Rounding out his striking look, Momoa wore a black trucker hat with white lettering on the front styled along with a variety of silver metal jewelry.

Momoa’s style is often described as rugged and laid-back, with a focus on comfortable and practical clothing. He is also known for his love of nature and commitment to sustainability. The Hawaiian star rose to fame for his performances in the T.V. shows “Baywatch Hawaii,” Khal Drogo in Max’s “Game of Thrones” and “Stargate: Atlantis.” In 2021, Momoa launched a sustainable vegan shoe line as part of the So iLL x On the Roam collection that incorporates upcycled and biodegradable materials.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

Related:

Best Ankle Boots for Women

Best Hiking Boots for Men

kylie jenner, style, dress, bikini, anklet
Kylie Jenner, Irina Shayk & More Celebrities in Combat Boots
View Gallery28 Images
Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By providing your information, you agree to our Terms of Use and our Privacy Policy. We use vendors that may also process your information to help provide our services. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Jason Momoa Gets Grungy in Combat Boots at Maui Fundraiser Event
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad