Jason Momoa Gets Grungy in Combat Boots and Striped Pants at Maui Fundraiser Event

Jason Momoa attended a special fundraiser event during Night Market at The Bungalow at the Fairmont Miramar Hotel in Santa Monica yesterday. Fellow actor Eva Longoria was also in attendance at the occasion, which was organized to aid those affected by the devastating wildfires in Maui.

On the footwear front, the “Aquaman” star stepped out in a pair of all-black suede combat boots with a chunky silhouette sat atop thick rubber soles and short stacked block heels. The set also featured contrasting yellow stitching, sleek lace-up detailing and gold zipper hardware that offered the shoes a utilitarian feel. Combat boots, of all kinds, are well-loved by many celebrities, including Momoa.

Jason Momoa attends a special Maui fundraiser event at Night Market at The Bungalow at the Fairmont Miramar Hotel on Aug. 24, 2023, in Santa Monica, Calif. Getty Images

The rugged and effortlessly fashionable shoe style has been spotted on top stars including Pedro Pascal, Lizzo, Nina Dobrev, Lil Nas X, Timothee Chalamet, Ming Lee Simmons and North West among many others. Combat boots are very versatile, complimenting just about every silhouette.

A closer look at Jason Momoa’s shoes. Getty Images

For the occasion, the “Conan the Barbarian” actor donned a structural zip-up jacket worn overtop a black and gray graphic tee. On the bottom, the thespian made waves in baggy white and black horizontally striped trousers, opting for a major style statement.

Jason Momoa attends a special Maui fundraiser event at Night Market at The Bungalow at the Fairmont Miramar Hotel on Aug. 24, 2023, in Santa Monica, Calif. Getty Images

Rounding out his striking look, Momoa wore a black trucker hat with white lettering on the front styled along with a variety of silver metal jewelry.

Momoa’s style is often described as rugged and laid-back, with a focus on comfortable and practical clothing. He is also known for his love of nature and commitment to sustainability. The Hawaiian star rose to fame for his performances in the T.V. shows “Baywatch Hawaii,” Khal Drogo in Max’s “Game of Thrones” and “Stargate: Atlantis.” In 2021, Momoa launched a sustainable vegan shoe line as part of the So iLL x On the Roam collection that incorporates upcycled and biodegradable materials.

