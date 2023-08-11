×
Michael Jordan’s Daughter Jasmine Jordan Chicly Parties at Beyoncé Concert in Prada Platform Boots

Jasmine Jordan, sneakers, black sneakers, Jordan Brand, red carpet, FNAA, FNAAs 2022, Footwear News Achievement Awards
jasmine jordan, michael jordan, michael jordan daughter, jasmine jordan michael jordan, jordan brand, female leadership, air jordan, shoes, shoe industry, shoe executives
Jasmine Jordan, the daughter of basketball legend Michael Jordan, joined legions of lucky Beyoncé fans at her Renaissance World Tour stop in Charlotte, North Carolina on Wednesday.

Taking to Instagram to share some snippets from the night, the basketball field rep for women’s sports marketing at Jordan Brand posed alongside a pal wearing a concert-ready look grounded by platform Prada combat boots.

The lug-sole style she opted for came with zippered ankle storage pouches on the lateral side.

The Chicago Bulls superstar’s daughter, 30, styled a white cropped tank top featuring a fringe trim with a high-waisted camo print maxi skirt. The green, brown and black camouflage skirt was designed with an ultra-high slit and subtly frayed edges.

The Jordan Brand field rep added various accessories to her ensemble, including three necklaces and bold cat-eye sunglasses. She also slung a holographic fanny pack around her waist to keep essential items close.

Participating in FN’s March 2023 cover story, Jordan spoke about marking her own path as the daughter of the NBA and sneaker icon. She shared, “I know I’m his daughter, and I can’t shake that, and I have no desire to. It’s amazing, being my father’s and my mother’s child.”

Continuing, she said, “To make my own lane I think I kind of had to step in his spotlight a little bit and just acknowledge it, versus shying away from it while also understanding those are big shoes to fill, and I don’t want to fill them. I just want to see them, acknowledge them, praise them, but then do what I need to do on my own side.”

THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JAY LENO -- Episode 1225 -- Pictured: (l-r) Professional basketball player Michael Jordan arrives on September 16, 1997 -- (Photo by: Joseph Del Valle/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)
Young Michael Jordan’s Red Carpet Style Over the Years
View Gallery20 Images
