Michael Jordan’s Daughter Jasmine Jordan Celebrates With Her ‘Jordan Family’ in Strapless Dress & Hidden Air Jordan Sneakers in Las Vegas

The daughter of basketball legend Michael Jordan, Jasmine Jordan, got together with her family and her team at Jordan Brand to celebrate the brand’s fall 2023 new additions.

“We Did It Again. Nothing Compares To Our Family,” she captioned the image. The 30-year-old, who is also the basketball field rep for Jordan Brand’s women’s sports marketing, posed with her team in a strapless dress for the special event.

She accessorized the look with a wide silver cuff bracelet she usually wears at red carpets and public appearances, silver dangling earrings and a matching necklace finished in a teardrop shape. She styled her long hair down and kept it to one side.

Although her footwear wasn’t visible, it is very likely that she sported a pair of Jordans as she usually does in public appearances regardless of what kind of outfit she’s wearing.

For last year’s 2022 Footwear News Achievement Awards, celebrated on Nov. 30 in New York, she styled her all-black ensemble with a pair of Jordans with black leather uppers with perforated toes and thick white rubber soles.

In a previous interview with Footwear News, she admitted she doesn’t really wear heels anymore. “I used to wear them more in my youth. Now not so much,” she said. “I make everything sneaker friendly and I think that comes over time, as your style evolves and your confidence builds. If you won’t let me rock my sneakers, then I don’t need to be there.”