Jared Leto Shines in Two-Toned Sneakers with Thirty Seconds to Mars at Lollapalooza 2023

November 6, 2021, Los Angeles, California, USA: Jared Leto attneds 10th Annual LACMA Art and Film Gala Presented By Gucci.
Jared Leto took his edgy, eclectic style to dynamic heights at the 2023 Lollapalooza music festival.

While performing with his rock brand, Thirty Seconds to Mars at Grant Park in Chicago, Leto soared to the stage in a harness while wearing a texture-mixing outfit. The musician’s attire featured a sheer black long-sleeved top, layered beneath a sheer black caftan embroidered with bone-shaped cream, ivory and tan beads sculpted into a skeletal bodice — as well as matching bead clusters atop each shoulder.

Jared Leto performs with Thirty Seconds to Mars at the 2023 Lollapalooza music festival at Grant Park in Chicago, Illinois on Aug. 4, 2023.Josh Brasted/FilmMagic

Leto’s gothic outfit was complete with a set of black pants accented by gleaming silver zippers and dangling buckle-tipped straps. For a dash of color, the Oscar-winning actor completed his outfit with bunched red leather gloves and shimmering blue eyeshadow — as well as, briefly, a pleated metallic gold caped vest.

When it came to footwear, Leto strapped into a set of dark sneakers to finish his outfit. The “From Yesterday” singer’s style featured a high-top style with black leather uppers and rounded toes, topped by wide black ankle straps. His set was finished with flat red rubber soles, as well as shimmering silver Velcro straps that crossed atop each toe for a dash of high shine. The style smoothly complemented Leto’s onstage attire with its matching color palette, while remaining practical for his physical movement and dancing onstage.

Jared Leto performs with Thirty Seconds to Mars at the 2023 Lollapalooza music festival at Grant Park in Chicago, Illinois on Aug. 4, 2023.Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Leto’s shoe style is grungy and eclectic. On the red carpet, the “Suicide Squad” actor can be seen in a wide array of neutral, metallic and colorful boots, brogues and loafers from Gucci and Christian Louboutin. Off-duty, he can also be seen in sneakers from Nike, Rick Owens and Onitsuka Tiger. Leto is also a muse to numerous brands, including Gucci, Givenchy and Off-White, whose runway shows he regularly attends during Fashion Month.

Aaron Royce is the Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Royce wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.

