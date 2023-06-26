×
Read Next: Kansas City Chiefs Heiress Gracie Hunt Styles Combat Boots With Crop Top & Cargo Pants on Family Safari Trip in South Africa
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Jared Leto Laces Into Black Mesh Nike Sneakers on the Beach in Saint-Tropez

Jared Leto, Nike, Givenchy, sneakers, mens sneakers, athletic sneakers, sport sneakers, lace up sneakers, black sneakers, mesh sneakers, rubber sneakers, monochrome sneakers, Swoosh, Swoosh logo, sunglasses, pants, white pants, Thirty Seconds to Mars, belt bag, fanny pack, beach, Saint Tropez, France
November 6, 2021, Los Angeles, California, USA: Phoebe Bridgers and Paul Mescal attned 10th Annual LACMA Art and Film Gala Presented By Gucci. 06 Nov 2021 Pictured: November 6, 2021, Los Angeles, California, USA: Jared Leto attneds 10th Annual LACMA Art and Film Gala Presented By Gucci. Photo credit: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA803097_097.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Star studded celebs attend the Gucci runway fashion show for new line. 02 Nov 2021 Pictured: Jared Leto. Photo credit: APEX / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA801781_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Lacma Art and Film Gala - Arrivals. 02 Nov 2019 Pictured: Jared Leto. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA541563_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Met Museum Costume Institute Benefit, Celebrating the exhibition ''Camp:Notes on Fashion'',.The Metropolitan Museum of Art, NYC.May 6, 2019.Photos by , Photos Inc. 06 May 2019 Pictured: JARED LETO at the Met Museum Costume Institute Benefit, Celebrating the exhibition ''Camp:Notes on Fashion'',.The Metropolitan Museum of Art, NYC.May 6, 2019.Photos by , Photos Inc. Photo credit: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA413627_008.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
View Gallery
View Gallery14 Images
Share

Jared Leto took a grungy approach to dressing for the beach while in Saint-Tropez.

On Saturday, the Oscar-winning actor was spotted strolling along the French shoreline in a set of lightweight white pants. The bottoms were paired with a black short-sleeved collared shirt coated in a swirling white paisley print, with most of its front buttons undone.

Jared Leto, Nike, Givenchy, sneakers, mens sneakers, athletic sneakers, sport sneakers, lace up sneakers, black sneakers, mesh sneakers, rubber sneakers, monochrome sneakers, Swoosh, Swoosh logo, sunglasses, pants, white pants, Thirty Seconds to Mars, belt bag, fanny pack, beach, Saint Tropez, France
Jared Leto walks on the beach in Saint-Tropez, France on June 24, 2023.EOUS / SplashNews.com

Leto completed his attire with a black belt bag slung across his shoulder, which hailed from his rock band Thirty Seconds to Mars’ own merchandise line — thanks to its embroidered blue and white “Thirty Seconds to Mars” lettering.

Leto further accessorized for the beach with a set of black-framed Givenchy sunglasses, featuring gold hardware shaped like the French brand’s signature “4G” logo.

Jared Leto, Nike, Givenchy, sneakers, mens sneakers, athletic sneakers, sport sneakers, lace up sneakers, black sneakers, mesh sneakers, rubber sneakers, monochrome sneakers, Swoosh, Swoosh logo, sunglasses, pants, white pants, Thirty Seconds to Mars, belt bag, fanny pack, beach, Saint Tropez, France
Jared Leto walks on the beach in Saint-Tropez, France on June 24, 2023.EOUS / SplashNews.com

When it came to footwear, Leto laced into a set of monochrome black Nike sneakers to finish his outfit. The “Dallas Buyers Club” star’s set featured textured mesh uppers closed counters and narrow toes, topped by matte Swoosh logos and woven front laces.

Jared Leto, Nike, Givenchy, sneakers, mens sneakers, athletic sneakers, sport sneakers, lace up sneakers, black sneakers, mesh sneakers, rubber sneakers, monochrome sneakers, Swoosh, Swoosh logo, sunglasses, pants, white pants, Thirty Seconds to Mars, belt bag, fanny pack, beach, Saint Tropez, France
A closer look at Leto’s Nike sneakers.EOUS / SplashNews.com

His pair was finished with exaggerated, faintly ridged black rubber soles, which flared outwards to create a futuristic silhouette. The style added a modern finish to Leto’s casual outfit, giving it a faint edge in the process.

Leto’s shoe style is edgy and eclectic. On the red carpet, the “Suicide Squad” actor can be seen in a wide array of neutral, metallic and colorful boots, brogues and loafers from Gucci and Christian Louboutin. Off-duty, he can be seen in sneakers by Nike, Rick Owens and Onitsuka Tiger as well. The star is also a muse to numerous brands, including Gucci, Givenchy and Off-White.

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Royce wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.

Related:

Best Nike Sneakers

Best Walking Shoes for Men

Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Jared Leto Laces Into Black Mesh Nike Sneakers in Saint-Tropez
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad