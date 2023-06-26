Jared Leto Laces Into Black Mesh Nike Sneakers on the Beach in Saint-Tropez

Jared Leto took a grungy approach to dressing for the beach while in Saint-Tropez.

On Saturday, the Oscar-winning actor was spotted strolling along the French shoreline in a set of lightweight white pants. The bottoms were paired with a black short-sleeved collared shirt coated in a swirling white paisley print, with most of its front buttons undone.

Jared Leto walks on the beach in Saint-Tropez, France on June 24, 2023. EOUS / SplashNews.com

Leto completed his attire with a black belt bag slung across his shoulder, which hailed from his rock band Thirty Seconds to Mars’ own merchandise line — thanks to its embroidered blue and white “Thirty Seconds to Mars” lettering.

Leto further accessorized for the beach with a set of black-framed Givenchy sunglasses, featuring gold hardware shaped like the French brand’s signature “4G” logo.

Jared Leto walks on the beach in Saint-Tropez, France on June 24, 2023. EOUS / SplashNews.com

When it came to footwear, Leto laced into a set of monochrome black Nike sneakers to finish his outfit. The “Dallas Buyers Club” star’s set featured textured mesh uppers closed counters and narrow toes, topped by matte Swoosh logos and woven front laces.

A closer look at Leto’s Nike sneakers. EOUS / SplashNews.com

His pair was finished with exaggerated, faintly ridged black rubber soles, which flared outwards to create a futuristic silhouette. The style added a modern finish to Leto’s casual outfit, giving it a faint edge in the process.

Leto’s shoe style is edgy and eclectic. On the red carpet, the “Suicide Squad” actor can be seen in a wide array of neutral, metallic and colorful boots, brogues and loafers from Gucci and Christian Louboutin. Off-duty, he can be seen in sneakers by Nike, Rick Owens and Onitsuka Tiger as well. The star is also a muse to numerous brands, including Gucci, Givenchy and Off-White.

