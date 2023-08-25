Janet Jackson Enjoys Vacation in Portugal With Converse Run Star Motion Sneakers

Janet Jackson shared a carousel of images from her trip to Portugal on Instagram today. The slideshow was accompanied by a lengthy caption, a section of which briefly read, “The village of Melides in Portugal is so charming… the shops, the architecture, the people… we loved it.”

Making for the perfect vacay kicks, the “Rhythm Nation” singer donned a pair of white and black high-top Converse “Run Star Motion” sneakers constructed of mixed textile, likely cotton and canvas, uppers with sleek white lace-up detailing and a chunky and athletic oversized silhouette.

Additionally, the sneakers featured exaggerated rubber platform soles in black and tan situated with reliable non-slip tread. Rounding out the set was Converse’s iconic Chuck Taylor ankle patch on the sides.

Converse “Run Star Motion” sneakers. Converse

Beyond Jackson, chunky white sneakers have been spotted on top stars including Kendall Jenner, Georgina Rodriguez, Michelle Obama, Lauren Sanchez, Jaden Smith, Jennifer Lopez and Elsa Hosk among many others.

Casually clad, Jackson donned a black and gray tie-dye two-piece sweat set. The set was comprised of an oversized hoodie and breezy sweatpants. Both Janet’s top and bottom were crafted of cozy material, making the set perfect for travel. Additionally, the “I Get Lonely” songstress donned black sunnies and accessorized with various pieces of jewelry.

Along with her successful singing and acting career, Jackson has become a verifiable fashion icon over the years. Her style has changed throughout the decades, though the singer currently has a maturely sophisticated look.

For red carpet appearances, she usually slips into a pair of platform sandals or pointed-toe pumps hailing from labels like Louboutin or Giuseppe Zanotti. When off-duty, the “All For You” singer often gravitates towards sneakers from brands like Adidas and Nike.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

Related:

Best Chunky Sneakers

Best Designer Sneakers