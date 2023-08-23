Janet Jackson Visits Christian Louboutin’s Hotel Vermelho in Adidas Tracksuit & White Sneakers

×
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: Janet Jackson speaks onstage during the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)
Janet Jackson attends the Fashion Trust Arabia Prize 2022 Awards Ceremony at The National Museum of Qatar on October 26, 2022 in Doha, Qatar.
Janet Jackson was casually dressed at the Hotel Vermelho in Melides, Portugal, on Tuesday. The five-star boutique hotel was designed by shoe designer Christian Louboutin, inspired by the unique light and personality of the people who live in the small village. Louboutin paid homage to his iconic colored sole by naming the hotel “Vermelho” which means red in Portuguese.

For her visit, the “Together Again” singer slipped into a pair of white sneakers as she posed in front of the hotel’s hand-painted ceramic tile mural. The shoes were primarily hidden from view but a round toe peeked through the front of her wide-leg pants.

Jackson paired the shoes with a black Adidas tracksuit that featured a zip-up sweater with fitted cuffs and the brand’s infamous three white stripes trailing down the sleeves. 

The singer solely accessorized with an oversized pair of silver-toned hoops. She kept her dark brown hair in a sleek side-parted ponytail which kept the focus on her minimal makeup that featured a nude lip.

Jackson has had a close relationship with Louboutin for a long time now. Over the years, they have been seen attending numerous red carpet events together including the Bal de la Rose last year.

MONTE-CARLO, MONACO - JULY 08: (EDITOR'S NOTE : NO TABLOIDS WEB & PRINT) (L-R) Christian Louboutin and Janet Jackson attend the Rose Ball 2022 on July 08, 2022 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by PLS Pool/Getty Images)
Christian Louboutin and Janet Jackson on July 08, 2022, in Monte-Carlo.Getty Images

Along with her successful singing and acting career, Jackson has become a verifiable fashion icon over the years. Her style has changed throughout the decades, though the singer currently has a maturely sophisticated look. For red carpet appearances, she usually slips into a pair of platform sandals or pointed-toe pumps hailing from labels like Louboutin or Giuseppe Zanotti. When off-duty, the “All For You” singer often gravitates towards sneakers from brands like Adidas and Nike.

