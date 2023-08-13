Janelle Monáe Dances in White Gogo Boots Onstage at Outside Lands Festival 2023

Janelle Monáe brought retro flair to the stage for her latest performance.

While onstage at the 2023 Outside Lands Festival at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco on Friday, Monáe danced and sang in a set of stark white boots. The “Glass Onion” star slipped on a pair of knee-high gogo-style boots for the occasion, featuring glossy uppers with narrowed square toes, side zippers and short-heeled soles.

Janelle Monáe performs at the 2023 Outside Lands Festival at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, Calif. on Aug. 11, 2023. Steve Jennings/WireImage

Monáe opted to pair her sleek performance shoes with a paneled white and black bodysuit with long sleeves, bringing the set a streamlined, matching flair. Layered atop neutral fishnet tights, the “Dirty Computer” musician’s outfit was given a retro boost from her accessories, as well: a set of shite square post earrings, as well as a glossy black-and-white flower-covered swim cap.

A closer look at Monáe’s boots. Steve Jennings/WireImage

The singer’s boots also leaned into the ongoing theme of similar styling for onstage performances in 2023. Monochrome costumes with matching boots — both in zipped, combat and platform styles — have risen in popularity for artists performing at music festivals, tours and on-air sets this year, creating streamlined looks that make a statement from head to toe. This season has particularly seen numerous musicians utilizing the technique onstage; Carly Rae Jepsen wore purple platform boots with a gauzy purple dress to sing on her “Anything To Be With You” tour, while Chloe Bailey took to SXSW’s stage in black combat boots that elevated a red and black bodysuit.

Monáe’s shoe style is often glamorous and sleek. The musician often pairs her red carpet outfits with heeled sandals, platform and pointed-toe pumps from top brands including Jimmy Choo, Giuseppe Zanotti and Christian Louboutin. Off-duty, she can also be seen in Oxford loafers, heeled boots and Converse and L.A.M.B. sneakers.

