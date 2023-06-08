Janelle Monáe Goes Western in White-Hot Cowboy Boots & Little Black Dress at SiriusXM Studios

Janelle Monáe stopped by the SiriusXM Studios today in New York City to talk about her new album, “The Age Of Pleasure,” which hits all streaming platforms on June 9 via Wondaland Arts Society and Atlantic Records.

Tapping into her classic black and white aesthetic, Monáe dressed in a black minidress complete with small cutouts at the hip. On top, she layered a motorcycle jacket that added texture and edge.

Janelle Monáe visits SiriusXM Studios on June 08, 2023, in New York City. Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

When it came to accessories, she wore a rounded top hat that adorned her braided tresses. She also threw on a pair of geometric earrings that brought the look to completion as they coordinated with her footwear.

On her feet, Monáe kicked back in bright white Santa Fe leather cowboy boots from Sonora that offered up the ultimate contrast. The cowboy boots are designed with a classic Western style, featuring a striking combination of white calf leather and intricate decorative stitching. They boast a convenient pull-on style, making them easy to slip into for a quick and stylish look. The boots are further distinguished by their pointed toe, which adds a touch of sophistication.

Additionally, the boots are elevated with a Cuban heel, providing both height and stability. The boots are crafted with a durable leather sole, ensuring long-lasting quality. To enhance comfort and luxury, the boots are equipped with a branded leather insole, adding a touch of refinement to the overall design.

The “Glass Onion” star has a penchant for combining her red carpet ensembles with high-heeled sandals, platform shoes and pointed-toe pumps sourced from renowned fashion brands such as Jimmy Choo, Giuseppe Zanotti and Christian Louboutin. When she’s not in the spotlight, she can be spotted sporting Oxford loafers, heeled boots, Converse sneakers and L.A.M.B. sneakers for a more casual and relaxed look.

The meticulous curation of many of Monáe’s outfits is the work of her longtime stylist Alexandra Mandelkorn, who also styles other notable figures like Jurnee Smollett, Christina Ricci and Rachel Brosnahan. Monáe is renowned for her avant-garde and cutting-edge sense of style, always pushing the boundaries. From sculpted and textured gowns to androgynous ensembles, Monáe showcased her individuality while wearing designs by renowned fashion houses such as Thom Browne, Christian Siriano, Iris Van Herpen and Elie Saab.

