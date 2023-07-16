Jane Birkin’s Effortless Style Over the Years

During her life, the late Jane Birkin — who passed away at 76 on Sunday — was known for her contributions to music and the arts. However, she was also renowned for her innate sense of dress.

Over the decades, as she transition from an actress to a singer and full-blown fashion icon, Birkin’s nonchalant approach to personal style remained the same. The muse — who famously helped to create Hermès’ famed Birkin handbag in the ’80s — paired elevated wardrobe basics together with a playful, comfortable twist, seen in her simple sweaters, blouses and collared jackets with pleated trousers and jeans, as well as the ’60s and ’70s eras’ more bohemian mini and maxi dresses. As her prominence rose, Birkin’s more recent outings included sharp suiting and oversized matching sets, as well as the occasional lacy or fringed dress for formal occasions.

On the shoe front, Birkin’s footwear always maintained the same ethos as her wardrobe, smoothly remaining practical and chic. The musician could regularly be seen in Converse sneakers while off-duty, as well as leather Mary Janes, flats and patent heeled sandals. For more formal occasions, she regularly slipped on low-heeled metallic sandals, in addition to an array of classic leather boots — which also proved her go-to’s in the fall and winter seasons.

In the ’70s, Birkin often mixed and matched separates with complementary tones. A key example is 1971, when she was spotted strolling in London in a smock-waisted blouse and dark Vicky Tiel shorts. The set was layered with a draped velvet jacket and delicate necklace, which Birkin smoothly elevated with a pair of glossy Mary Jane-style heels.

Jane Birkin strolls in London on Jan. 30, 1971. M. McKeown/Daily Express/Getty Images

In 2004, Birkin arrived to Jean Paul Gaultier’s spring 2005 fashion show in a draped olive blouse, light green cardigan and blue denim jeans. The layered pieces were accented with black sunglasses, a printed scarf — worn as a belt — and multicolored beaded necklace, as well as a large black leather Hermès Birkin bag.

Jane Birkin attends Jean Paul Gaultier’s spring 2005 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France on July 8, 2004. Michel Dufour/WireImage

Birkin made a more breezy entrance to the Venice Film Festival in 2009, stepping out in a white collared shirt and light beige trousers with rolled hems. The set was cinched with a brown leather belt, which the muse complemented with tinted sunglasses, a black leather Hermès Birkin handbag and high-top Converse sneakers.

Jane Birkin attends the 66th Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy on Sept. 8, 2009. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

In 2017, Birkin made Saint Laurent’s spring 2017 fashion show a family affair during Paris Fashion Week. While posing for photos with daughters Charlotte Gainsbourg and Lou Doillon, the musician wore a chic black suit and white collared shirt with a polka dot-printed necktie and monochrome white sneakers.

(L-R): Charlotte Gainsbourg, Jane Birkin and Lou Doillon attend the Saint Laurent spring 2017 show in Paris, France during Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 27, 2016. Dominique Charriau/WireImage

At the Cesar Film Awards in Paris in 2023, Birkin coordinated again with Gainsbourg in a monochrome black outfit: a lightweight blouse and trousers, layered beneath a sequined blazer. A black leather-banded watch, smooth patent crossbody bag and low-heeled boots smoothly completed her ensemble.

(L-R): Charlotte Gainsbourg, Jane Birkin and Alice Attal attend the 48th Cesar Film Awards at L’Olympia in Paris, France on Feb. 24, 2023. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images