Jamie Chung Romantically Pops in Pink Sandals with Husband Brian Greenberg in Italy

Ciao! Jamie Chung was thinking pink while on vacation this week with husband Bryan Greenberg.

While snapping a romantic balcony photo at sunset with Greenberg on Instagram, Chung posed on Tuesday in a chic black outfit. The “Princess Protection Program” star wore a silky black midi dress for the occasion, complete with a high neckline and lightly flounced hem. Draped across her shoulders was an oversized dark blue blazer — likely Greenberg’s — which added a nonchalantly chic finish to her outfit.

Greenberg, meanwhile, was dapperly dressed alongside Chung in a white collared shirt, cuffed trousers and leather sneakers, complemented by a brown leather belt and black sunglasses.

When it came to footwear, Chung slipped into a pair of light pink sandals to finish her outfit. The “Sucker Punch” star’s set featured thin crossed front straps and thong toe straps for a cutout effect, set atop square-toed soles for a trendy base. Though the pair couldn’t be fully seen, Chung’s style was likely complete with stiletto heels totaling at least 3 inches in height; regardless of its’ height, however, her style certainly brought her attire a light-hearted burst of color that was ideal for summer.

However, this wasn’t Chung’s only outing in colorful shoes this season. In April, the “Big Hero 6” actress also snapped a photo in two-toned heels before heading to a dinner with DSW — which she nonchalantly shared to Instagram.

Chung’s shoe style is sharp and modern. For formal occasions, the “Lovecraft Country” actress often wears an array of colorful and neutral heeled sandals, mules and pumps from brands including Jimmy Choo, Bottega Veneta and Christian Louboutin. She’s also donned similar styles from affordable labels including Marc Fisher, Chinese Laundry and Vince Camuto. Off-duty, Chung can also be seen in Columbia hiking boots, Birkenstock clogs and Koolaburra sandals.