Jameela Jamil Pops in Puffy Red Alexander McQueen Dress and White Block Heels With James Blake at Wimbledon

James Blake and Jameela Jamil attend day six of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 08, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
James Blake and Jameela Jamil attend day six of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 8, 2023 in London, England.
WireImage
Jameela Jamil and boyfriend James Blake were among the celebrities that attended day six of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club today in London. They were joined on the bleachers by stars including Bon Jovi, Anna Wintour, Tom Hiddleton and others.

The “The Good Place” star wore a bright red ruffled off-the-shoulder knit mini dress with a flared finish. The piece is a design from Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen and it’s still available on the brand’s online store.

“Dressed like strawberries and cream,” she captioned one of the images in which she’s posing with her boyfriend, British singer James Blake, who was wearing a creamy colored suit with a white T-shirt underneath and a crossbody black leather bag.

Instagram @JameelaJamil

The actress and body inclusivity activist completed her look with a pair of round sunglasses with reflective lenses and her signature bold red lip.

Instagram @JameelaJamil

The actor finished the beauty look styling her long dark tresses down and back with middle parting bangs. She added to the red factor by painting her nails in a bright shade of red matching the color of her dress.

On her feet, Jamil rocked a pair of white shoes with square toes which is one of her favorite silhouettes when it comes to footwear. The slingback pumps seat on trapeze block heels around 3 inches high and are finished with slingback straps for a snug fit.

The 2023 Wimbledon Championships started on June 26 and will conclude on July 16. The event is one of the biggest tennis competitions of the year and it gathers stars like Kate Middleton, Jessica Alba, Heidi Klum and many more every year.

