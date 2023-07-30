Ivanka Trump Slips into White Thong Sandals in Albania

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ivanka Trump took warm weather-friendly shoes abroad for her latest vacation.
On Saturday, the former presidential advisor took to Instagram Stories to share snapshots from her latest trip to Albania. While posing by a pool overlooking the ocean, Trump wore a white bikini beneath a white sleeveless dress. Her faintly sheer attire was paired with a wide-brimmed woven hat and large dark sunglasses to further beat the heat.
When it came to footwear, Trump paired her dress with a set of complementary white thong-strap sandals. Her style included thin knotted T-style straps, each accented with gold beads on their sides. The set was finished with flat beige soles, creating a two-toned neutral palette. Similar styles are favored in warmer seasons and climates for their minimalist silhouette and bohemian appearance. The shoe has grown into such a staple that a wide range of styles are released every year, as seen on new pairs from brands including Studio Amelia, Tory Burch and K Jacques St. Tropez.
However, this wasn’t Trump’s only occasion slipping on the same open shoes for a trip abroad. In May, the former fashion designer traveled to Greece with husband Jared Kushner, wearing the aforementioned sandals with a blue and white polka-dotted crop top and matching pants.
Trump’s shoe style typically features versatile styles, including a range of pointed-toe pumps from brands including Manolo Blahnik. Off-duty, she can also be seen in flats, thong and wedge sandals from Gianvito Rossi, Tkees and Aquazzura. Trump’s casual footwear lineup also include sneakers by APL, Mizuno and New Balance.
By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.