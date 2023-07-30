×
Ivanka Trump Slips into White Thong Sandals in Albania

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner seem to be in good spirits as they conduct a meeting on the balcony of their apartment in Miami on Jan. 13, 2023.
Ivanka Trump at CES 2020 inside The Venetian Resort on January 07, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. 07 Jan 2020 Pictured: Ivanka Trump. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA579967_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
PM Narendra Modi and US president Donald Trump with his wife Melania Trump and Ivanka Trump with her husband Jared Kushner as they sign bilateral deals between India and USA at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India,25 February ,2020. 25 Feb 2020 Pictured: Ivanka Trump with her husband Jared Kushner at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, India. Photo credit: Newslions Media / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA617543_014.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
United States President Donald J. Trump and first daughter and Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump arrive during a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) event in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Credit: Al Drago / Pool via CNP. 28 Apr 2020 Pictured: United States President Donald J. Trump and first daughter and Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump arrive during a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) event in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Credit: Al Drago / Pool via CNP. Photo credit: Al Drago - Pool via CNP / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA654545_006.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Marine One (R), with US President Donald J. Trump aboard, approaches the South Lawn for a landing at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 26 July 2020. President Trump is returning to Washington after spending the weekend at his club in Bedminster, New Jersey. Credit: Shawn Thew / Pool via CNP. 26 Jul 2020 Pictured: Senior Advisor to the President Jared Kushner (L) and Ivanka Trump walk to the South Portico after stepping off Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 26 July 2020. President Trump is returning to Washington after spending the weekend at his club in Bedminster, New Jersey. Credit: Shawn Thew / Pool via CNP. Photo credit: Shawn Thew - Pool via CNP / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA690994_006.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Ivanka Trump took warm weather-friendly shoes abroad for her latest vacation.

On Saturday, the former presidential advisor took to Instagram Stories to share snapshots from her latest trip to Albania. While posing by a pool overlooking the ocean, Trump wore a white bikini beneath a white sleeveless dress. Her faintly sheer attire was paired with a wide-brimmed woven hat and large dark sunglasses to further beat the heat.

Ivanka Trump, Albania, vacation, Instagram, sandals, flats, flat sandals, womens sandals, summer sandals, white sandals, thong sandals, slip on sandals
Ivanka Trump poses on Instagram Stories on July 29, 2023.Courtesy of Ivanka Trump/Instagram

When it came to footwear, Trump paired her dress with a set of complementary white thong-strap sandals. Her style included thin knotted T-style straps, each accented with gold beads on their sides. The set was finished with flat beige soles, creating a two-toned neutral palette. Similar styles are favored in warmer seasons and climates for their minimalist silhouette and bohemian appearance. The shoe has grown into such a staple that a wide range of styles are released every year, as seen on new pairs from brands including Studio Amelia, Tory Burch and K Jacques St. Tropez.

However, this wasn’t Trump’s only occasion slipping on the same open shoes for a trip abroad. In May, the former fashion designer traveled to Greece with husband Jared Kushner, wearing the aforementioned sandals with a blue and white polka-dotted crop top and matching pants.

Trump’s shoe style typically features versatile styles, including a range of pointed-toe pumps from brands including Manolo Blahnik. Off-duty, she can also be seen in flats, thong and wedge sandals from Gianvito Rossi, Tkees and Aquazzura. Trump’s casual footwear lineup also include sneakers by APL, Mizuno and New Balance. 

Ivanka Trump walks onstage to introduce her father, President Donald Trump at a campaign rally at Michigan Sports Stars Park, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Washington, Mich. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
