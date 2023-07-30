Ivanka Trump Slips into White Thong Sandals in Albania

Ivanka Trump took warm weather-friendly shoes abroad for her latest vacation.

On Saturday, the former presidential advisor took to Instagram Stories to share snapshots from her latest trip to Albania. While posing by a pool overlooking the ocean, Trump wore a white bikini beneath a white sleeveless dress. Her faintly sheer attire was paired with a wide-brimmed woven hat and large dark sunglasses to further beat the heat.

Ivanka Trump poses on Instagram Stories on July 29, 2023. Courtesy of Ivanka Trump/Instagram

When it came to footwear, Trump paired her dress with a set of complementary white thong-strap sandals. Her style included thin knotted T-style straps, each accented with gold beads on their sides. The set was finished with flat beige soles, creating a two-toned neutral palette. Similar styles are favored in warmer seasons and climates for their minimalist silhouette and bohemian appearance. The shoe has grown into such a staple that a wide range of styles are released every year, as seen on new pairs from brands including Studio Amelia, Tory Burch and K Jacques St. Tropez.

However, this wasn’t Trump’s only occasion slipping on the same open shoes for a trip abroad. In May, the former fashion designer traveled to Greece with husband Jared Kushner, wearing the aforementioned sandals with a blue and white polka-dotted crop top and matching pants.

Trump’s shoe style typically features versatile styles, including a range of pointed-toe pumps from brands including Manolo Blahnik. Off-duty, she can also be seen in flats, thong and wedge sandals from Gianvito Rossi, Tkees and Aquazzura. Trump’s casual footwear lineup also include sneakers by APL, Mizuno and New Balance.