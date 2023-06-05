Ivanka Trump Wears Rainbow Colors in Jenny Packham Dress and Heels for Jordanian Royal Wedding

Ivanka Trump went for a bold colorful look in a rainbow gown to the star-studded royal wedding in Jordan last week.

The Crown Prince Al Hussein of Jordan married Rajwa Alseif at the Zahran Palace in Amman, Jordan, on June 1. For the formal occasion, the daughter of the former U.S. president chose a striped, pleated cape-sleeve gown by Jenny Packham.

The British designer is one of Kate Middleton’s go-to favorites when she needs to get really dressed up. Other fans of Packham’s gowns include Adele, Chrissy Teigen, Paris Hilton and Dita Von Teese.

Trump wore the plunging, floor-length gown featuring a V-back design and a crystal-embellished belt to the reception.

Although her footwear choice was hidden due to the length of her dress, it’s likely she completed the look with a pair of sandal heels or pumps, as both are her go-to styles for formal occasions.

During the event, Trump changed into a sky-blue Alex Perry gown for the banquet dinner. The dress boasted a round neck with a twist front detail on the bodice, strong shoulders and long sleeves.

The eldest daughter of Donald Trump took to Instagram to share both of her looks for the special day. “Wishing congratulations to Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah and Princess Rajwa al Hussein on their beautiful wedding,” she captioned a photo of herself posing in the blue gown alongside her husband Jared Kushner.

A bevy of other royals and people of note from around the world attended the wedding including U.S. first lady Jill Biden, Princess Beatrice, Queen Máxima of the Netherlands and Princess Catherine of Wales, who wore a blush pink Elie Saab gown to the event.

The couple originally announced their engagement last August when the prince proposed at Rajwa’s family’s home in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.