Ivanka Trump Wears Pointed Pumps and Sandals to Donald Trump’s Rallies Over the Years

Ivanka Trump’s business-worthy style has been regularly seen during father Donald Trump’s presidential rallies over the years. Ahead of this week’s debate among Republican presidential candidates, we’re looking back at her attire while on the campaign trail.

In July 2016, Trump arrived to New York City with her family during a rally for Donald. On the occasion, she wore a sleeveless dark blue dress — complete with a triangular white and black-striped chevron print across its bodice.

Donald Trump introduces Indiana governor Mike Pence as his vice presidential running mate at a press conference at the Hilton Hotel in New York City on July 17, 2016. UK FameFlynet / SplashNews.com

In Nov. 2016, the former fashion designer slipped on a similar sleeveless dark blue dress with a knee-length skirt during a rally in New Hampshire. For this outing, Trump paired her dress with a set of dark-colored sandals, complete with toe straps and thin soles.

(L-R): Lara Trump, Eric Trump, law Vanessa Trump, Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner and Tiffany Trump attend a rally for Donald Trump at the SNHU Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire on November 7, 2016. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

In June 2019, Trump stepped out with her family at a launch rally for Donald’s 2020 presidential campaign. During the occasion, she wore a white short-sleeved dress with a faintly asymmetric bodice, cinched by an attached belt. The monochrome attire was finished with a set of stiletto-heeled white pumps, complete with triangular pointed toes.

(L-R): Michael Boulos, Tiffany Trump, Lara Trump, Eric Trump, Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump, Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. arrive at a rally for US President Donald Trump to officially launch the Trump 2020 campaign at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida on June 18, 2019. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Trump could also be seen taking to the stage for speaking occasions on the campaign trail, as well. In Oct. 2020, she arrived to Miami for “Donald Trump’s Make America Great Again!” rally at Bayfront Park Amphitheater, wearing a white button-up dress. The short-sleeved piece was minimally paired with light nude-toned sandals, complete with buckled ankle straps and thick block heels for a neutral base.

Ivanka Trump speaks at Donald Trump’s Make America Great Again! rally at Bayfront Park Amphitheater in Miami, Florida on Oct. 27, 2020.

Michele Eve Sandberg / SplashNews.com

The 2023 Republican debate found Republican candidates discussing a range of social, economic and political topics while onstage at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. This election year’s debate candidates included Chris Christie, Doug Burgum, Ron DeSantis, Tim Scott, Nikki Haley, Asa Hutchinson, Vivek Ramaswamy and former Vice President Mike Pence. Former U.S. President Donald Trump, who served his term from 2016 to 2020, was not present for the occasion — though he did complete a pre-recorded interview with Tucker Carlson that will be aired prior to the debate, as reported in the New York Times.

