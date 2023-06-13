Ivanka Trump Celebrates Daughter Arabella Kushner’s Bat Mitzvah in Bejeweled Dress and Silver Sandals

Ivanka Trump was bejeweled for her daughter Arabella Kushner’s bat mitzvah. The Jewish religious ceremony marks young women’s start for adulthood under Jewish laws upon turning twelve years and a day old.

For the special occasion, Ivanka shared a family photo on Instagram with husband Jared Kushner, Arabella and sons Joseph and Theodore. The former presidential advisor’s ensemble featured a faintly sheer green Jenny Packham gown from 2021, which included a cape-shouldered silhouette with slit sleeves and a floor-length hem.

The formalwear notably featured allover embellishments of sparkling silver crystals in linear and ornamental arrangements, punctuated by gleaming teal sequins.

“With an abundance of love and immense pride, Jared and I celebrated our daughter Arabella’s Bat Mitzvah this past weekend. We reflect on the weekend with full hearts and an abundance of joy and gratitude,” Ivanka shared in the caption, emphasizing Arabella’s volunteer work with Jewish Community Service Kosher Food Bank, Friendship Circle and Whispering Manes.

When it came to footwear, Ivanka appeared to finish her outfit with a pair of open-toed sandals. Her style appeared to include deep metallic silver uppers with rounded soles and thin toe straps. Though the pair couldn’t be fully seen, it was likely finished with stiletto heels totaling 4 or more inches in height, given the pair’s traditional silhouette and similar styles on the market from labels including Schutz, Gianvito Rossi and Manolo Blahnik.

Ivanka’s sparkly moment follows her vacation in Greece with Kushner this summer, where she frequently wore a rotation of flat-soled thong sandals.

Ivanka’s shoe style typically veers into the versatile route, with a range of single-tone pointed-toe pumps from brands including Manolo Blahnik. Off-duty, she can also be seen in flats, thong and wedge sandals by Gianvito Rossi, Tkees and Aquazzura. Her casual shoes also include sneakers by APL, Mizuno and New Balance. After departing Washington, D.C., in January 2021, Trump and her family began residing in Miami. The former footwear, apparel and accessories designer left the nation’s capital after the end of her father President Donald Trump’s term in office.

Related:

Most Comfortable Dress Shoes for Women

Most Comfortable Heels