Issa Rae Shines in Sheer Crystal-Embellished Minidress & Leather Sandals at ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Screening

Issa Rae had a sparkling moment as she attended a screening of “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” at Regal Atlantic Station in Atlanta on Thursday. The actress voices Jessica Drew, also known as Spider-Woman, in the new animated Marvel film. The action movie hit the theaters this Friday.

The “Vengeance” actress walked the red carpet in a black slip dress that featured a v-neckline and spaghetti straps. She added a sheer crystal-embellished overlay on top of the minidress.

Issa Rae attends the “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” Screening Hosted by Halo & 2 Chainz at Regal Atlantic Station on June 1, 2023, in Atlanta. Prince Williams/WireImage

Rae accessorized the look with a pair of sparkling hoops and an assortment of dainty rings. She kept her dark brown hair in a half-down style with two braids at the top of her head and tight curls gracing the top of her dress.

The style complimented her glamorous makeup that featured a glitter smokey eye and a glossy nude lip.

Issa Rae attends the “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” Screening Hosted by Halo & 2 Chainz at Regal Atlantic Station on June 1, 2023, in Atlanta. Prince Williams/WireImage

The actress completed the look by slipping into a pair of black sandals. The leather heels featured an almond toe decorated with a thin strap. The ankle strap of the sandals supported the added height coming from the crystal-embellished stiletto heel that was about 3 inches tall.

A closer look at Issa Rae’s shoes. Getty Images for Sony Pictures R

For red-carpet appearances, the actress often gravitates toward strappy silhouettes from brands like Manolo Blahnik and Giuseppe Zanotti.

The last time we saw Rae was promoting the adventure film at CinemaCon in April. She joined her co-stars Shameik Moore and Hailee Steinfeld on stage at Caesar’s Palace wearing a blue denim dress and strappy sandals.

The “Insecure” star has been very busy this past couple of months as she is set to star in another highly-anticipated film this summer. Rae will star in the upcoming comedy film “Barbie” alongside Ryan Gosling, Margot Robbie, and Will Ferrel. The family movie will be released in theaters on July 21.