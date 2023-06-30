Issa Rae Pops in Pink Givenchy Dress and Gold Strappy Sandals at ‘Barbie’ Celebration Party

Issa Rae attended the “Barbie” Celebration Party at the Museum of Contemporary Art today in Sydney, Australia, wearing a hot pink ensemble.

She dressed up in the pink Givenchy 4G lace maxi dress, showcasing Givenchy’s mirrored 4G logo, paying homage to founder Hubert de Givenchy’s affinity for symmetry. The lace maxi dress features the logo pattern in a semi-sheer design, contrasted by a slip underneath.

Issa Rae attends the “Barbie” Celebration Party at Museum of Contemporary Art on June 30, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. Getty Images

On her feet, she strapped into gold strappy sandals hoisting her look to new heights. In terms of details, gold strappy sandals typically feature thin, delicate straps that crisscross or wrap around the foot and ankle. They are commonly made from leather, metallic fabrics or synthetic materials with a gold finish. These sandals come in various heel heights, ranging from flat to high heels, catering to different preferences and occasions.

(L-R) Greta Gerwig, Issa Rae, Margot Robbie and America Ferrera attend the “Barbie” Celebration Party at Museum of Contemporary Art on June 30, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. Getty Images

When it comes to the multihyphenate’s shoe style, Issa Rae often opts for footwear that adds a playful and unexpected element to her outfits. She frequently wears sneakers with vibrant colors or eye-catching designs, bringing a casual and youthful vibe to her overall look. Rae also embraces unique shoe silhouettes, such as chunky platform heels or unconventional shapes. Rather than adhering to traditional and conservative shoe styles, she embraces footwear that makes a statement and complements her eclectic fashion sense.

Rae’s style is often described as eclectic and vibrant, often incorporating bold patterns, colors, and unconventional silhouettes. She embraces a mix of contemporary and retro elements, creating a unique and individualistic fashion sense. Rae is known for her experimentation with textures and layering, as well as her love for statement accessories. Her style choices can be unpredictable and daring, pushing boundaries and challenging traditional norms.

The film “Barbie,” directed by Greta Gerwig, features Margot Robbie, America Ferrera, and Issa Rae. It is set to release in on July 20 of this year.