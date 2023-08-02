Issa Rae Shines in Gold Metallic Sandals for Shipt Event in NYC

Issa Rae made a stylish appearance at an event in New York City, following her whirlwind “Barbie” movie press tour.

The multi-hyphenate teamed up with Shipt this summer to launch the second phase of their student internship program, where four college students were mentored by Rae and various Shipt leaders to build their advertising portfolios. Rae also curated a list of items for college students that will be available via the same-day delivery service at a reduced student-only price.

Issa Rae attends the Shipt x Issa Rae Anthem Campaign event on August 1, 2023 in New York City. Getty Images for Shipt

For the occasion, Rae wore a beige knit dress featuring a long-tiered skirt. The “Insecure” creator opted to simply style the ribbed crewneck piece with a thin necklace and gold hoop earrings

Rae, who works with stylist Wouri Vice, slipped on shiny gold sandals to finish her outfit. The star’s set featured a minimalist design with a simple toe strap and ankle strap fastener. Thin stiletto heels, which appeared to be about 4 inches high, elevated the shoes as well to further show her bright white pedicure.

Issa Rae wears gold metallic sandals at the Shipt x Issa Rae Anthem Campaign event in NYC.

Rae’s stylist is also known for working with celebrities like H.E.R., Janet Jackson and Andra Day. Prior to linking with Vice, the “Barbie” actress received styling assistance from celebrity stylist and designer Jason Rembert.

Since rising to fame with the success of her hit HBO show “Insecure,” Rae has put her flair for fashion on display time and again. The 38-year-old’s taste runs the gamut, from understated to flamboyant. When stepping out, she tends to favor vibrant colors, flashy prints and strappy sandals.