Issa Rae Shines in Gold Metallic Sandals for Shipt Event in NYC

Issa Rae attends the Shipt x Issa Rae Anthem Campaign event on August 01, 2023 in New York City
Blac Chyna at the BET Awards 17 held at the JW Marriot in Los Angeles, California on Sunday June 25, 2017. 25 Jun 2017 Pictured: Issa Rae at the BET Awards 17 held at the JW Marriot in Los Angeles, California on Sunday June 25, 2017. Photo credit: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA45341_177.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
The 69th Emmy Awards At The Microsoft Theater In California on September 17, 2017. 17 Sep 2017 Pictured: Issa Rae. Photo credit: MPIFS/Capital Pictures / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA84361_010.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Celebrities arrive at the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California. 07 May 2017 Pictured: Issa Rae. Photo credit: IPA/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA34023_016.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theatre. 17 Sep 2018 Pictured: Issa Rae. Photo credit: Jeffrey Mayer/JTMPhotos, Int'l. / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA277637_149.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Issa Rae made a stylish appearance at an event in New York City, following her whirlwind “Barbie” movie press tour.

The multi-hyphenate teamed up with Shipt this summer to launch the second phase of their student internship program, where four college students were mentored by Rae and various Shipt leaders to build their advertising portfolios. Rae also curated a list of items for college students that will be available via the same-day delivery service at a reduced student-only price.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 01: Issa Rae attends the Shipt x Issa Rae Anthem Campaign event on August 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Shipt)
Issa Rae attends the Shipt x Issa Rae Anthem Campaign event on August 1, 2023 in New York City. Getty Images for Shipt

For the occasion, Rae wore a beige knit dress featuring a long-tiered skirt. The “Insecure” creator opted to simply style the ribbed crewneck piece with a thin necklace and gold hoop earrings

Rae, who works with stylist Wouri Vice, slipped on shiny gold sandals to finish her outfit. The star’s set featured a minimalist design with a simple toe strap and ankle strap fastener. Thin stiletto heels, which appeared to be about 4 inches high, elevated the shoes as well to further show her bright white pedicure.

Issa Rae wears gold metallic sandals at the Shipt x Issa Rae Anthem Campaign event in NYC.

Rae’s stylist is also known for working with celebrities like H.E.R., Janet Jackson and Andra Day. Prior to linking with Vice, the “Barbie” actress received styling assistance from celebrity stylist and designer Jason Rembert.

Since rising to fame with the success of her hit HBO show “Insecure,” Rae has put her flair for fashion on display time and again. The 38-year-old’s taste runs the gamut, from understated to flamboyant. When stepping out, she tends to favor vibrant colors, flashy prints and strappy sandals.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: (L-R) Ryan Gosling, Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie attend the press junket and photo call For "Barbie" at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
