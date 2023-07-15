Issa Rae Continues Her ‘Barbiecore’ Streak in Hot Pink Two Piece and Sandal Heels at Wimbledon 2023

Issa Rae attended day 13 of Wimbledon 2023 held in London today.

The thespian kept up her “Barbiecore” streak in a hot pink ensemble, likely because of her affiliation with the upcoming “Barbie” movie. Rae’s outfit was comprised of a ribbed knit turtleneck sweater with long sleeves layered underneath a matching knitted mini dress. The dress featured a strappy bodice and a flared skirt that included a delicate scalloped hem.

Issa Rae attends day thirteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 15, 2023 in London. GC Images

Rae accompanied her pink plastic fantastic look with nude sandals featuring subdued rounded toes and a sturdy, strap-heavy construction that crossed over the top of her toes and around her ankles, securing the pair in place. The simplistic style also featured slightly elevated platform soles accompanied by 3 to 4 inches heels, a standard size for many heels.

As the weather gets increasingly warmer, sandal heels of all kinds are becoming a go-to item in many celebrities’ closets, Rae’s included. In fact, the style has been recently spotted on the likes of Rihanna, Halle Berry, Teyana Taylor, Serena Williams, Chloe Bailey, Naomi Watts, Pamela Anderson, Hilary Swank, Eva Longoria, Tia Mowry and Heidi Klum among many others.

A closer look at Issa Rae’s shoes. GC Images

Rae often wears heeled sandals, paired with colorful dresses from brands like Alexandre Vauthier, Sergio Hudson, and David Koma. She also has an affinity for metallic pumps. For red-carpet appearances, the actress often gravitates toward strappy silhouettes from brands like Manolo Blahnik and Giuseppe Zanotti. When off-duty, the creative will likely lace-up high-top sneakers from brands like Converse.

The 2023 Wimbledon Championships began on June 26 and will conclude on July 16. Each match is held at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club in London. This year’s championships have seen matchups of fierce competitors including Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, Aryna Sabalenka, Madison Keys, Taylor Fritz and Karolína Muchová among others.

Issa Rae attends day thirteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 15, 2023 in London. GC Images

