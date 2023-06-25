Issa Rae Elevates Monochromatic Look With Gold Strappy Sandals for ‘Barbie’ Press Event

Issa Rae kept it neutral at the press junket and photo call for “Barbie” today. The event was held at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles and brought together the cast of the movie, including Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, American Ferrera and more.

Rae wore a sleeveless top, skillfully chosen in a subtle neutral shade. The top complemented her ensemble, featuring wide-leg trousers that added a touch of refinement.

Issa Rae attends the press junket and photo call For “Barbie.” Getty Images

On her feet, Rae wore strappy sandals in a golden hue. Gold strappy sandals have become a coveted style and trend in the fashion world. The glamorous and versatile footwear style adds a touch of elegance to any outfit. Whether paired with a formal dress or dressed down with jeans, gold strappy sandals effortlessly elevate and enhance one’s overall look.

(L-R) Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Greta Gerwig, Ryan Gosling, Margot Robbie, America Ferrera and Michael Cera attend the press junket and photo call For “Barbie.” Getty Images

Rae, known for her sense of style, embraces a chic and sophisticated fashion aesthetic. Her style is characterized by a perfect blend of contemporary elegance and vibrant patterns. Rae effortlessly combines tailored pieces with bold prints, creating a unique and refreshing look. She often opts for tailored pantsuits, statement dresses and jumpsuits that accentuate her figure and exude confidence.

When it comes to shoe style, Issa Rae gravitates towards classic yet stylish choices. She frequently rocks sleek pumps, strappy sandals, and fashionable boots, complementing her outfits and completing her polished and fashion-forward ensembles. The actress frequently embraces the allure of strappy silhouettes, often opting for renowned brands like Manolo Blahnik and Giuseppe Zanotti to elevate her ensemble choices.

“Barbie” will hit the theaters on July 21.