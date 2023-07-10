×
Read Next: Kansas City Chiefs Heiress Gracie Hunt Goes Wild in Cutout Zebra-Print Minidress & 5-Inch Heels for Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras’ Tour
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Issa Rae Thinks Pink in Cutout Marc Bouwer Dress & Sandals at ‘Barbie’ World Premiere

Issa Rae attends the World Premiere of "Barbie" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 09, 2023 in Los Angeles.
Margot Robbie and Nicki Minaj at the premiere of "Barbie" held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Dua Lipa at the premiere of "Barbie" held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Gal Gadot at the premiere of "Barbie" held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Nicki Minaj at the premiere of "Barbie" held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
View Gallery
View Gallery113 Images
Share

Issa Rae vibrantly walked the carpet as she attended the “Barbie” premiere in Los Angeles on Sunday. The actress plays President Barbie in the upcoming film alongside Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

The “Insecure” star wore a custom pink velvet dress by Marc Bouwer that featured a keyhole cutout on the bodice and a bow embellishment along the shoulders.

Issa Rae attends the World Premiere of "Barbie" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 09, 2023 in Los Angeles.
Issa Rae attends the world premiere of “Barbie” in Los Angeles.Getty Images

Rae accessorized the look with an assortment of silver rings, a tennis bracelet, and a pair of dangle earrings that featured pink tourmaline gemstones. She paired the look with a pink satin Jeffrey Levinson round clutch.

Unfortunately, the actress’ shoes were hidden underneath her gown’s train. However, the almond toe of the sandals peeked through the front exposing a hot pink satin footbed. For red-carpet appearances, the actress often gravitates toward strappy silhouettes from brands like Manolo Blahnik and Giuseppe Zanotti.

Issa Rae attends the World Premiere of "Barbie" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 09, 2023 in Los Angeles.
Issa Rae attends the world premiere of “Barbie” in Los Angeles.Getty Images

Rae’s look was put together by Wouri Vice, who can also be credited for the pink Givenchy dress and gold strappy sandals she wore to the film’s celebration party in Sydney last month. The stylist has also created looks for other stars like H.E.R., Andra Day and Janet Jackson.

Other stars were in attendance at the premiere including Shay Mitchell, Dua Lipa, and Billie Eilish. The fantasy movie follows the infamous Barbie and Ken as they leave the perfect world of Barbie Land and explore the real world with the help of humans. The film will be released in theaters worldwide on July 21.

Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Ariana Greenblatt, Issa Rae, Margot Robbie, Greta Gerwig, Simu Liu and Hari Nef at the premiere of "Barbie" held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
‘Barbie’ Movie Los Angeles Premiere Red Carpet Arrivals
View Gallery113 Images
Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Issa Rae Thinks Pink in Cutout Dress & Sandals at 'Barbie' Premiere
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad