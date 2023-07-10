Issa Rae Thinks Pink in Cutout Marc Bouwer Dress & Sandals at ‘Barbie’ World Premiere

Issa Rae vibrantly walked the carpet as she attended the “Barbie” premiere in Los Angeles on Sunday. The actress plays President Barbie in the upcoming film alongside Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

The “Insecure” star wore a custom pink velvet dress by Marc Bouwer that featured a keyhole cutout on the bodice and a bow embellishment along the shoulders.

Issa Rae attends the world premiere of “Barbie” in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Rae accessorized the look with an assortment of silver rings, a tennis bracelet, and a pair of dangle earrings that featured pink tourmaline gemstones. She paired the look with a pink satin Jeffrey Levinson round clutch.

Unfortunately, the actress’ shoes were hidden underneath her gown’s train. However, the almond toe of the sandals peeked through the front exposing a hot pink satin footbed. For red-carpet appearances, the actress often gravitates toward strappy silhouettes from brands like Manolo Blahnik and Giuseppe Zanotti.

Issa Rae attends the world premiere of “Barbie” in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Rae’s look was put together by Wouri Vice, who can also be credited for the pink Givenchy dress and gold strappy sandals she wore to the film’s celebration party in Sydney last month. The stylist has also created looks for other stars like H.E.R., Andra Day and Janet Jackson.

Other stars were in attendance at the premiere including Shay Mitchell, Dua Lipa, and Billie Eilish. The fantasy movie follows the infamous Barbie and Ken as they leave the perfect world of Barbie Land and explore the real world with the help of humans. The film will be released in theaters worldwide on July 21.