Issa Rae Pops in Pink Miniskirt With Platform Sandals for ‘Barbie’ London Photocall

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 13: Issa Rae attends a photocall on July 13, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images for Warner Bros. )
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: Margot Robbie attends The European Premiere Of "Barbie" at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 12, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images for Warner Bros. )
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie attend the "Barbie" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 12, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: Dua Lipa attends The European Premiere Of "Barbie" at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 12, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images for Warner Bros. )
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: Simu Liu attends The European Premiere Of "Barbie" at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 12, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images for Warner Bros.)
Issa Rae stylishly attended a “Barbie” photocall in London on Thursday. The actress plays President Barbie in the upcoming film alongside Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

The “Photograph” star walked the pink carpet wearing a white bodysuit that featured an asymmetrical neckline and a gold chain wrapped around the spaghetti straps. Rae accessorized the look with a pair of gold textured hoops and a set of dainty rings. She also added a pair of thin white sunglasses with a blackout lens.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 13: Issa Rae attends a photocall on July 13, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images for Warner Bros. )
Issa Rae attends a photocall on July 13, 2023 in London. Getty Images for Warner Bros.

The actress completed the look by slipping into a pair of nude sandals. The leather heels had the popular barely-there silhouette with a thin toe and ankle strap. The back of the sandals were hidden from view but her platform sole was visible from the front. She was most likely supported by a block heel that was about 4 inches tall. For red-carpet appearances, the actress often gravitates toward strappy silhouettes from brands like Manolo Blahnik and Giuseppe Zanotti.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 13: Issa Rae attends a photocall on July 13, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images for Warner Bros. )
Issa Rae attends a photocall on July 13, 2023 in London. Getty Images for Warner Bros.

Rae’s look was put together by Wouri Vice, who can also be credited for the pink Givenchy dress and gold strappy sandals she wore to the film’s celebration party in Sydney last month. The stylist has also created looks for other stars like H.E.R., Andra Day and Janet Jackson.

The fantasy movie follows the infamous Barbie and Ken as they leave the perfect world of Barbie Land and explore the real world with the help of humans. The film will be released in theaters worldwide on July 21.

