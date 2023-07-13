Issa Rae Pops in Pink Miniskirt With Platform Sandals for ‘Barbie’ London Photocall

Issa Rae stylishly attended a “Barbie” photocall in London on Thursday. The actress plays President Barbie in the upcoming film alongside Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

The “Photograph” star walked the pink carpet wearing a white bodysuit that featured an asymmetrical neckline and a gold chain wrapped around the spaghetti straps. Rae accessorized the look with a pair of gold textured hoops and a set of dainty rings. She also added a pair of thin white sunglasses with a blackout lens.

Issa Rae attends a photocall on July 13, 2023 in London. Getty Images for Warner Bros.

The actress completed the look by slipping into a pair of nude sandals. The leather heels had the popular barely-there silhouette with a thin toe and ankle strap. The back of the sandals were hidden from view but her platform sole was visible from the front. She was most likely supported by a block heel that was about 4 inches tall. For red-carpet appearances, the actress often gravitates toward strappy silhouettes from brands like Manolo Blahnik and Giuseppe Zanotti.

Rae’s look was put together by Wouri Vice, who can also be credited for the pink Givenchy dress and gold strappy sandals she wore to the film’s celebration party in Sydney last month. The stylist has also created looks for other stars like H.E.R., Andra Day and Janet Jackson.

The fantasy movie follows the infamous Barbie and Ken as they leave the perfect world of Barbie Land and explore the real world with the help of humans. The film will be released in theaters worldwide on July 21.