Iris Law Dons Grunge Look in Knit Minidress and Camouflage Boots at Wireless Festival in London

Iris Law was seen attending the Wireless music festival today in London. Headliners at the event included Ice Spice, Meekz and others.

The model and daughter of Jude Law and Sadie frost wore a form fitting knit dress by London based brand KNWLS. The piece features a peach-colored cardigan with a highly cropped hem and color-blocked trim and a lace-trimmed camisole top featuring a strip of velvet along the chest and straps tucked into a belted see-through skirt.

Iris Law seen in the VIP area during day one of Wireless Festival in London. SplashNews.com

She minimally accessorized the look with a pair of diamond and gold earrings and a Y2K-looking baguette bag in pink. The $1,150 style is a bubblegum pink leather shoulder bag from London based brand Kiko Kostadinov and it features an asymmetric design, embossed logo on the front, an adjustable shoulder strap and a foldover top with a magnetic fastening.

The rising model styled her short hair parted to one side and held back in a low bun at the nape.

Law gave a grunge twist to her look by combining the dress with a pair of below-the-knee camouflage boots in different shades of green. The style she picked featured leather uppers and a low block heel that added a couple inches to her already towering height.

After becoming a mainstay in the fashion world —being featured in campaigns and runway shows for brands including Miu Miu, Marc Jacobs, Roberto Cavalli and more— the British model and socialite has gotten her first main acting role in the series “Pistol,” based on the memoir of Sex Pistol’s guitarist and music legend Steve Jones.