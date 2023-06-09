Irina Shayk Updates Canadian Tuxedo With Leather Details & Western Boots

Irina Shayk made an uber-stylish appearance in double denim while out and about in New York City on Thursday.

The Russian model wore a tight dark denim jacket featuring black leather sleeves and a cropped hem that bared some skin. On the bottom, she sported matching low-rise jeans accented with leather and coordinating ankle boots.

Irina Shayk steps out in New York City on June 08, 2023. GC Images

The 37-year-old model slipped into a pair of sleek black leather boots featuring a Western-inspired design with a V-cut front, dual pull tabs and a classic pointed toe. While not clearly visible in photos, the boots appeared to have a heel that measured roughly 3 inches tall.

Irina Shayk wears black leather ankle boots in NYC on June 8, 2023. GC Images

Shayk accessorized her edgy outfit with black wraparound sunglasses and massive silver hoop earrings.

This casual sighting followed her glamorous appearance at the Cannes Film Festival last month, which saw her step out in a bold see-through look courtesy of Gucci’s fall 2023 collection.

Irina Shayk is seen with her daughter in NYC on June 08, 2023. GC Images

Over the years, Irina Shayk has hit the runway for a legion of top designers, including Tory Burch, Versace, Vivienne Westwood, Victoria Beckham and Isabel Marant.

On the red carpet, she’s become known for wearing dramatic, show-stopping gowns from brands like Mowalola and Armani. Meanwhile, her edgy street style sees her wearing Burberry derby shoes and loafers, Nike x Martine Rose sneakers, Jimmy Choo Timberland boots, Alaïa mesh ballet flats and utilitarian Rick Owens sandals. On the more affordable end, she’s also been spotted in classic Air Force 1s on a number of occasions.

