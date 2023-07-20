Imelda Marcos’ Story Goes to Broadway With ‘Here Lies Love’ — Looking Back at Her 3,000-Plus Pairs of Shoes

The story of Imelda Marcos, the former first lady of the Philippines, is coming to Broadway.

Imelda will be depicted by actress Arielle Jacobs in the upcoming 360-degree disco musical “Here Lies Love,” which follows her and her late husband Ferdinand Marcos’ political rise and fall during his presidency, according to NPR. The Broadway play is also bringing to mind Imelda’s lavish tastes — particularly when it comes to footwear, as she was reported to have amassed a renowned collection totaling over 3,000 pairs of shoes.

Imelda Marcos’ shoe collection, seen in 1987. Christophe LOVINY/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Imelda’s collection is certainly extensive, with pairs hailing from a wide array of brands — including Chanel, Dior, Gucci and Charles Jourdan. However, her exact number of shoes has remained unknown, according to various news outlets. The former politician’s wife has claimed that she only owned 1,060 pairs of shoes, which Time magazine also corroborated in 1987, though the final total is unknown. Her shoe collection would also have taken a reduction in 2012, when over 1,000 pairs of Imelda’s shoes were ruined from water, mold and termites in Manila’s national Marikina Museum, according to the Guardian.

Imelda Marcos’ shoes on display at the Marikina Museum in Manila, Philippines on Sept. 26, 2012. TED ALJIBE/AFP/GettyImages

However, if Imelda’s shoes did amount to 3,000 pairs, it would take her quite some time to wear them — in fact, over 8 years, just if she wore one pair each day.

In pop culture, Imelda’s shoes have become a fixture on the shoe scene. In 2019, part of her collection was showcased at the Marikina Museum in Manila. In total, the museum held 720 pairs of Imelda’s shoes in their collection, with 253 being regularly displayed, according to Vice.

Her footwear was also discussed in Lauren Greenfield’s 2019 documentary “The Kingmaker,” which followed Imelda’s return and rise to power in the Philippines. Currently, her son, Bongbong Marcos, is the president of the country.