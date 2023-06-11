Iga Swiatek Wins the French Open 2023 in On Running Sportswear and Mesh Asics Sneakers

Iga Swiatek is the latest winner of the 2023 French Open.

On Saturday, Swiatek (representing Poland) was brightly dressed while competing in Paris, France against Karolina Muchova (representing the Czech Republic) in the tournament’s Women’s Singles final match on its fourteenth day. For the occasion, she wore an all-white On Running outfit that featured a sleeveless technical top, tennis skirt and perforated cap. Pink armbands and white socks completed her ensemble from the FNAA-winning brand, who she’s been signed with since March.

Iga Swiatek of Poland celebrates winning the Women’s Singles Final match on Day Fourteen of the 2023 French Open at Roland Garros in Paris, France on June 10, 2023. Clive Mason/Getty Images

Most noticeably, Swiatek finished her outfit with a white pair of Asics’ $150 Gel-Resolution 9 sneakers, featuring a monochrome mesh base with padded counters, tongues and paneled rubber soles. The surprising shoe choice stems from her contrast with the Japanese sportswear brand ending in March, according to Sports Pro Media.

Asics’ women’s Gel-Resolution 9 sneakers, Courtesy of Tennis Express

While accepting her trophy, Swiatek briefly altered her outfit to include a black-and-white On zip-up jacket, as well as a gleaming silver Rolex watch. Her attire also swapped her sneakers for an On pair to create a monochrome appearance — and a pop of color. The second lace-up style featured matte orange and faintly translucent white uppers with thin gray laces, complete with textured orange rubber soles.

Iga Swiatek of Poland celebrates with her winners trophy at the Women’s Singles Final match on Day Fourteen of the 2023 French Open at Roland Garros in Paris, France on June 10, 2023. Julian Finney/Getty Images

Swiatek’s final outfit of the day was seen while posing with her trophy on Sunday on the Bir-Hakeim bridge in Paris, wearing a black off-the-shoulder minidress with her same previous silver Rolex watch. Her outfit was finished with a thin black leather belt and matching leather slip-on mules, complete with short block heels.

Iga Swiatek of Poland celebrates with her winners trophy on the Bir-Hakeim bridge in Paris, France on June 11, 2023. Julian Finney/Getty Images

The French Open is an annual tennis tournament — also known as the Roland-Garros — held in Paris, France each June, with international players competing across various categories. This year’s top winners included Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek, Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek. The occasion is also regularly attended by celebrity guests; this year’s included Natalie Portman, Tom Brady, Jonathan Bailey and Hugh Grant.

