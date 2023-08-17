Idina Menzel Takes Off Her Platform Boots and Teaches How to Moonwalk on ‘Today With Hoda & Jenna’

Idina Menzel showed off her moonwalking skills on “Today With Hoda & Jenna” in a vibrant aqua ensemble and lofty boots this Thursday, in New York. The singer appeared on the show to promote her new album “Drama Queen.”

For her television appearance, Menzel donned a lofty pair of tan ankle-length platform boots. Mostly hidden under the hem of her trousers, the striking pair was crafted of tan patent leather with almond-shaped toes and lofty platform soles that offered her a lift.

During the show, Menzel took off her boots and was followed by hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, who both went barefoot for a “moonwalk” lesson.

Following her appearance on the show, the “Frozen” actress also visited SiriusXM Studios in the same outfit. Menzel was wearing an aqua ensemble featuring a cropped knitted vest worn overtop a crisp asymmetrical button-down. On the bottom, the performer donned aqua trousers in a pleated style with wide legs and a slightly baggy fit.

Idina Menzel visits SiriusXM Studios on Aug. 17, 2023, in New York. Getty Images

When it comes to shoes, Menzel’s footwear choices often include sharp silhouettes with platform soles and stiletto heels, ranging from pointed-toe pumps to towering sandals — often from luxury labels, including Christian Louboutin, Brian Atwood and Manolo Blahnik.

The “Wicked” star’s off-duty footwear is decidedly more casual, featuring Ugg boots and both athletic and low-top sneakers from brands including Converse. Off the red carpet, Adams has also served as a muse in the fashion world, starring in campaigns for Max Mara and Lacoste and attending fashion shows by Calvin Klein, Narciso Rodriguez and Carolina Herrera over the years.

On the show, Menzel spoke about all things music, TikTok and dancing. The “Glee” star was on to promote her new album “Drama Queen” which drops on Aug. 17. The new musical endeavor includes ten tracks and will be available to stream on Apple Music.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

Related:

Best Ankle Boots for Women

Best Platform Sandals