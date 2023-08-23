Idina Menzel Embraces Lux Leather Trend in Casadei Platform Boots & Matching Karen Millen Set at ‘A Conversation With Idina Menzel’

Idina Menzel spoke to a crowd during “A Conversation With Idina Menzel,” moderated by Lyndsey Parker, in Los Angeles yesterday.

Raising herself to new heights, Menzel stepped out in a lofty pair of Casadei black ankle-length platform boots. Hidden under the lengthy hem of her trousers, the thespian’s boots were crafted of jet-black patent leather, giving the style a glossy finish, with almond-shaped toes and thick platform soles that offered her a lift.

Idina Menzel speaks during “A Conversation With Idina Menzel” Getty Images

The set was finished off with thin stiletto heels, ranging from 4 to 5 inches in height, which also gave Menzel a substantial lift. Platform styles are a favorite of many celebrities, thanks in part to their height-bringing abilities. The style is often worn during the colder months but makes appearances in sandal and ankle boot varieties all throughout the year.

A closer look at Idina Menzel’s shoes. Getty Images

For the talk, the “Disenchanted” actress wore a patent black leather Karen Millen set comprised of a sleeveless mock-neck top and matching trousers in a high-waisted baggy style. The set was belted, creating dimension.

Idina Menzel speaks during “A Conversation With Idina Menzel” Getty Images

When it comes to shoes, Menzel’s footwear choices often include sharp silhouettes with platform soles and stiletto heels, ranging from pointed-toe pumps to towering sandals — often from luxury labels, including Christian Louboutin, Brian Atwood and Manolo Blahnik.

The “Wicked” star’s off-duty footwear is decidedly more casual, featuring Ugg boots and both athletic and low-top sneakers from brands including Converse. Off the red carpet, Adams has also served as a muse in the fashion world, starring in campaigns for Max Mara and Lacoste and attending fashion shows by Calvin Klein, Narciso Rodriguez and Carolina Herrera over the years.

The “Glee” star was likely on the panel to discuss her new album, “Drama Queen,” which dropped on Aug. 17. The new musical endeavor includes ten tracks and is available to stream on Apple Music.

