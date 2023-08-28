Icona Pop Soar in Leather Heels and Spiked Sandals at Streamy Awards 2023 Red Carpet

Icona Pop brought edgy style to the red carpet for the 2023 Streamy Awards.

The musical duo, formed by Aino Jawo and Caroline Hjelt — who will be presenting at the Awards — arrived to the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles for the occasion on Saturday night, each sporting jet-black footwear. Jawo opted to strap into a set of block-heeled leather Maison Margiela pumps, complete with split toes in the brand’s signature “Tabi” silhouette. Hjelt, meanwhile, buckled into towering sandals with an abstract foot-shaped base, topped by multiple matte and spike-covered straps for a punky statement.

(L-R): Aino Jawo and Caroline Hjelt of Icona Pop attend the 2023 Streamy Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Aug. 27, 2023. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

The “Emergency” pair’s respective footwear brought a dynamic finish to each of their outfits for the occasion, as well. Jawo’s Margiela heels sharply complemented her sheer, sequin-paneled top and silky, oversized black blazer dress for a dynamic flair. Hjelt’s studded sandals also created a monochrome base that accented the similar cutouts seen in her asymmetric black minidress — which earned a powerful edge from its padded shoulders, as well.

Each of the “I Love It” singers’ outfits were accented with minimal jewelry, bringing their attire a bejeweled finish while allowing the pieces’ textures and shapes to take center stage. Jawo layered numerous silver huggie hoop earrings, paired with a thick ring, silver chain-link necklace and a delicate pendant necklace. Hjelt, meanwhile, similarly wore an array of huggie earrings — though hers featured embellishments like dangling black heart pendants and allover diamonds — with thin rings.

A closer look at Icona Pop’s heels. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

The Streamy Awards celebrate the top digital social media talents, agencies and brands across various platforms. This year’s ceremony is hosted by MatPat of Game Theorists, with nominees including Charli D’Amelio, Shay Mitchell, Alix Earle and Pink Pantheress.

